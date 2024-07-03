3 July 2024
Galway GAA Fixtures
Wed 03 Jul
U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U13 A Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi-Finals), Michael Cusacks V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Portumna 19:00, Ref: John Keane
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Chuain V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Mchel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Thu 04 Jul
U15 A Cup, Venue: TBC, (Cup Final), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC
U15 A Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: John Cahill
U15 B Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (B Shield Final), Ballinderreen V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade
U15 C Cup, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Cup Semi Final), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U15 C Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (C Shield Final), Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Belclare, (Semi Final), Corofin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Corofin V Moycullen 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Eastern Harps 19:00, Ref: Brendan Morris
U15 C1 Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (C1 Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Fri 05 Jul
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Carna, (Quarter Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Headford 19:30, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Barna, (Quarter Final), Barna V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 1 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Cárna, (Round 7), Cárna-Caiseal V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Kiltormer 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 7), Killannin V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Semi Final), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V An Spidéal 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Semi Final), Renvyle V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (North Semi Final), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 19:30, Ref: John Barrett
Sat 06 Jul
FBD U15 Division 2 North Football 2024, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Barna 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 2 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
Division 3A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Michéal Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 3B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Clifden V Dunmore MacHales 17:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Menlough V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Final), Renvyle V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Athenry, (North Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Caltra 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Kilconly, (Semi Final), Kilconly V Caltra 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sun 07 Jul
Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 3, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 10:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V St. James 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Belclare, (Round 2), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 2), Fr. Griffin’s ire g V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 09:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 10:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Mchel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V St. James 13:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 13:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Williamstown 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Mon 08 Jul
U12 Group 5, Venue: Tonabrocky, (3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sarsfields V Portumna 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg , (North Semi Final), Killererin V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Four Roads V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Mchel Breathnach V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: TBC
Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: TBC
Tue 09 Jul
U15 B Cup, Venue: New Inn, (B Cup Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U16 Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Wed 10 Jul
U15 B1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (B1 Cup Final), Kinvara V Killimordaly 20:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Eastern Harps V Caherlistrane 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Kilconly 00:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
U15 C1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (C1 Cup Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC