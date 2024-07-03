Galway Bay FM

3 July 2024

~12 minutes read

Galway GAA Fixtures

Share story:
Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 03 Jul

U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U13 A Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi-Finals), Michael Cusacks V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke

U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Portumna 19:00, Ref: John Keane

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Chuain V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Mchel Breathnach 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

 

Thu 04 Jul

U15 A Cup, Venue: TBC, (Cup Final), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC

U15 A Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: John Cahill

U15 B Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (B Shield Final), Ballinderreen V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

U15 C Cup, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Cup Semi Final), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 C Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (C Shield Final), Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 20:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Belclare, (Semi Final), Corofin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Corofin V Moycullen 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Eastern Harps 19:00, Ref: Brendan Morris

U15 C1 Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (C1 Shield Final), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

 

Fri 05 Jul

U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 20:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Carna, (Quarter Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Headford 19:30, Ref: Frank Walsh

U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Barna, (Quarter Final), Barna V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 1 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 20:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Cárna, (Round 7), Cárna-Caiseal V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Kiltormer 20:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 7), Killannin V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: TBC

Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Moycullen 20:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V An Cheathrú Rua 20:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Semi Final), Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche V An Spidéal 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Semi Final), Renvyle V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan

Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (North Semi Final), St Gabriel’s V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 19:30, Ref: John Barrett

 

Sat 06 Jul

FBD U15 Division 2 North Football 2024, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Barna 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 2 Football League Play Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:45, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty

Division 3A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Michéal Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Division 3B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Clifden V Dunmore MacHales 17:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 4A Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Menlough V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Letterfrack, (West Final), Renvyle V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Athenry, (North Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Caltra 17:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Kilconly, (Semi Final), Kilconly V Caltra 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

 

Sun 07 Jul

Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Tuam Stars V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U12 – Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U12 – Group 1, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Caherlistrane 12:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Shane Larkin

U12 – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Dara Murphy

U12 – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Barna 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 – Group 3, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 – Group 3, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U12 – Group 3, Venue: Pirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway

U12 – Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 10:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

U12 – Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V St. James 10:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 – Group 4, Venue: Belclare, (Round 2), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U12 – Group 5, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard

U12 – Group 5, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 – Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U12 – Group 6, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U12 – Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U12 – Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V St Gabriel’s 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 – Group 7, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 2), Fr. Griffin’s ire g V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U12 – Group 7, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U12 – Group 7, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U12 – Group 8, Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 09:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 – Group 8, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Craughwell GAA Club 10:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan

U12 – Group 8, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan

U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 – Group 9, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 10:00, Ref: TBC

U12 – Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Mchel Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U12 – Group 9, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 – Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Junior A Football Championship – North (P1), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V St. James 13:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 13:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Clifden 13:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Williamstown 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

 

Mon 08 Jul

U12 Group 5, Venue: Tonabrocky, (3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 13 A1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sarsfields V Portumna 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior D Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg , (North Semi Final), Killererin V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor A (U17A) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B (U17B) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Four Roads V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 (U17B1) Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Mchel Breathnach V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: TBC

Minor C (U17C) Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: TBC

 

Tue 09 Jul

U15 B Cup, Venue: New Inn, (B Cup Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

U16 Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Caherlistrane V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

 

Wed 10 Jul

U15 B1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (B1 Cup Final), Kinvara V Killimordaly 20:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 A North Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Dunmore MacHales 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 1), Northern Gaels V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B North Football Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Eastern Harps V Caherlistrane 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St Brendan’s 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C North Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Kilconly 00:00, Ref: TBC

U19 C West Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

U15 C1 Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (C1 Cup Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC

Share story:

Galway golfer Liam Nolan qualifies for the Open Championship

Galway Golf Club’s Liam Nolan has qualified for the Open Championship at Royal Troon in two weeks’ time. Following an opening round of 69 at the l...

Julie Ann Russell called up to Irish Women's Squad

The Ireland Women’s National Team will take on England and France in their final two Group A3 games as part of qualifying for EURO 2025. Head Coach ...

Weekly Galway Athletics Report

National Senior Track and Field Championships   Last weekend’s action in athletics featured the highlight of the domestic athletics calendar, as the N...

Murphy Excited About Tribesmen Potential

By WILLIAM MORRIS Former Galway United defender, Alex Murphy, says he is thrilled with the progress the club has made since he departed as they chase Euro...