Galway GAA Fixtures (25th-31st October 2022)

Senior Football Championship
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 13:45,
Senior Football Relegation Group
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Cheathr Rua V St. James 13:30,
Senior Hurling Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter final ), Tommy Larkins V Clarinbridge 13:00,
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter final ), St Thomas V Cappataggle 14:45,
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter final ), Loughrea V Turloughmore 14:00,
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Mon, 31 Oct, Venue: Kinvara, (Final (Replay)), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 12:00,
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Sarsfields V Castlegar 13:00,
U19 A Football Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (North Semi Final), Claregalway V Dunmore MacHales 15:30,
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Final (Replay)), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 12:45,
U19 B Football Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Kilconly, (North Semi Final), Kilconly V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 15:30,
U17 B Football Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Kinvara V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:15,
U17 B Football League/Shield
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Athenry, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 11:00,
Sun, 30 Oct, Venue: Headford, (Semi Final), Headford V An Spidal 11:00,
U17 C Football Championship
Sat, 29 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Caltra V Milltown 12:30,
U17 C Football Shield
Mon, 31 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 13:30,
Galway Post Primary Senior B Football Championship
Tue, 25 Oct, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Semi Final), Colaiste Iognaid V Coliste Einde 12:00,