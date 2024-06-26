Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~12 minutes read

Galway GAA Fixtures

Share story:
Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 26 Jun

U13 Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Westside, (Semi Final), St Michael’s V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Pairc Na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Barna V Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Quarter Final), Caltra V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Sylane 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

 

Thu 27 Jun

FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan

U15 A Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U15 A Shield, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Jim Hickey

U15 B Cup, Venue: Skehana, (Semi Final 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U15 B Shield, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Semi Final 2), Padraig Pearses V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard

U15 B1 Cup, Venue: Killimordaly, (Semi Final 1), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke

U15 B1 Shield, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final 1), Annaghdown V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

U15 B1 Shield, Venue: St Thomas, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Peter Cummins

U15 C Cup, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 1), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: John Mullane

Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 1), Mullagh V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: Sean Trowell

U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V St. James 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

 

Fri 28 Jun

U13 Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 9), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U13 Division 1, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 9), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

U13 Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 9), Caherlistrane V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U13 Division 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 9), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U13 Division 5, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 9), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U13 Division 5, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 9), Cortoon Shamrocks V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U13 Division 5, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 9), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy

U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 9), Killererin V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Colm Conway

U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter Final), Kinvara V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Quarter Final), St. James V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Brian O’Donovan

U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Westside, (Quarter Final), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

U13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

U13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Quarter Final), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final), St Gabriel’s V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Paddy McDermott

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (Quarter Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Headford 19:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donnacha

U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Milltown 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane

U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Quarter Final), Ballinasloe V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Quarter Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St. James 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Quarter Final), Padraig Pearses V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard

U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC

U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Maree, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: John Mullane

U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Renvyle 20:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 1 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Peter Cummins

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe

Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: TBC

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Robert Murray

Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Colm Conway

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 18:45, Ref: TBC

U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

 

Sat 29 Jun

U12 Group 10, Venue: Sylane, (2), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U12 Group 5, Venue: Sylane, (2), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Division 2 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Division 3 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Beagh V Portumna 17:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: John Keane

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: James Sheil

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh

 

Sun 30 Jun

U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Quarter Final), Kilconly V An Spidéal 16:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Quarter Final), Killannin V Menlough 17:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: John Keane

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: James Sheil

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 1), Loughrea V Northern Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Eastern Harps 00:00, Ref: TBC

U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha

 

Mon 01 Jul

U13 C Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Ballinasloe V Liam Mellows 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 A Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U13 A1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Sarsfields V Portumna 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 A1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 B Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Killimordaly V Cappataggle 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 B Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Annaghdown 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 B1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Killimor V Salthill-Knocknacarra 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 C Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Cois Fharraige V Michéal Breathnach 00:00, Ref: TBC

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Peter Cummins

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 18:45, Ref: Patrick Holohan

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 13 C2 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 00:00, Ref: TBC

Under 13 C2 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 00:00, Ref: TBC

U13 C1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC

 

Tue 02 Jul

FBD U15 Division 1 Football 2024, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny

FBD U15 Division 2 West Football 2024, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway

FBD U15 Division 4 West Football 2024, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U16 – Group 4, Venue: Barnaderg, (Group 4 North Playoff), Ballinasloe V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC

U16 – Group 5, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 18:30, Ref: TBC

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

 

Wed 03 Jul

U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U13 A Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi-Finals), Michael Cusacks V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Portumna 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Cuain V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC

U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Moycullen 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Share story:

Oughterard's Kate Dillon wins Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open

Oughterard’s Kate Dillon has won the Leinster U18 Girls Amateur Open held in Royal Tara Golf Club. Scores of 73,69 and 73 saw her finish on -1, two ...

GAA release statement regarding Ticketing and Safety ahead of Weekend's All-Ireland Football Quarter Finals

The GAA would like to remind supporters attending games at Croke Park on both Saturday and Sunday of the following match day arrangements to ensure a safe...

Energia League Mens and Women's Fixtures Announced For 2024/25 Season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League have been announced with the season beginning for both Corinthians and Galwegians on Saturday the ...

Galway Athletics Report

Tailteann Games The Tailteann Games Schools Interprovincial took place last weekend in Dublin, with some exceptional Galway performances a highlight. Galw...