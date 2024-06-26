26 June 2024
Galway GAA Fixtures
Wed 26 Jun
U13 Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Westside, (Semi Final), St Michael’s V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 4B Football League-Shield, Venue: Pairc Na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Barna V Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: Daire Crowe
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Quarter Final), Caltra V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Sylane 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Thu 27 Jun
FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U15 A Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U15 A Shield, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Jim Hickey
U15 B Cup, Venue: Skehana, (Semi Final 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Fr Joe Walsh’s 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U15 B Shield, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Semi Final 2), Padraig Pearses V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U15 B1 Cup, Venue: Killimordaly, (Semi Final 1), Killimordaly V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke
U15 B1 Shield, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final 1), Annaghdown V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U15 B1 Shield, Venue: St Thomas, (Semi Final 2), St Thomas V Sylane 19:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
U15 C Cup, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Semi Final 1), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: John Mullane
Division 4B Football League Play Offs, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 1), Mullagh V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilconieron 19:30, Ref: Sean Trowell
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhn, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V St. James 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Fri 28 Jun
U13 Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 9), Moycullen V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Division 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Division 1, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 9), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 9), Caherlistrane V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
U13 Division 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 9), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U13 Division 5, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 9), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U13 Division 5, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 9), Cortoon Shamrocks V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U13 Division 5, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 9), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy
U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 9), Killererin V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Quarter Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter Final), Kinvara V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Quarter Final), St. James V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
U13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Westside, (Quarter Final), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
U13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: TBC
U13 – Division 2B Championship, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Quarter Final), Dunmore MacHales V Barna 19:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Kilconnell, (Quarter Final), St Gabriel’s V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V Northern Gaels 19:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (Quarter Final), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Headford 19:30, Ref: Padraig Mac Donnacha
U13 – Division 3A Championship, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Milltown 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Quarter Final), Ballinasloe V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Quarter Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St. James 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
U13 – Division 3B Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Quarter Final), Padraig Pearses V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 19:30, Ref: TBC
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Maree, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: John Mullane
U13 – Division 4A Championship, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Renvyle 20:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 1 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior A Football Championship – West (P1), Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Michéal Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior B Football Championship – North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Westside, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Annaghdown 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Robert Murray
Junior C Football Championship – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Junior C Football Championship – West, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 20:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U17 B North Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 18:45, Ref: TBC
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
Sat 29 Jun
U12 Group 10, Venue: Sylane, (2), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
U12 Group 5, Venue: Sylane, (2), Sylane V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Division 2 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Division 3 Hurling League K/O, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Beagh V Portumna 17:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty 19:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: James Sheil
Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Sun 30 Jun
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Quarter Final), Kilconly V An Spidéal 16:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 – Division 4B Championship, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Quarter Final), Killannin V Menlough 17:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: John Keane
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: James Sheil
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pairc an Chnoic, (Round 1), Michéal Breathnach V Tuam 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: Pairc an Chathnaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 1), Loughrea V Northern Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V Eastern Harps 00:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche V Clifden 12:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Mon 01 Jul
U13 C Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Ballinasloe V Liam Mellows 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 A Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 1), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U13 A1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Sarsfields V Portumna 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 A1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 B Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Killimordaly V Cappataggle 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 B Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Annaghdown 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 B1 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Killimor V Salthill-Knocknacarra 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 C Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Cois Fharraige V Michéal Breathnach 00:00, Ref: TBC
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior E Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Peter Cummins
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U17 B West Football Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oughterard 18:45, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V St Brendan’s 19:30, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C2 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 00:00, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C2 Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 00:00, Ref: TBC
U13 C1 Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Turloughmore V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: TBC
Tue 02 Jul
FBD U15 Division 1 Football 2024, Venue: Monivea, (Round 6), Monivea-Abbey V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
FBD U15 Division 2 West Football 2024, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
FBD U15 Division 4 West Football 2024, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U16 – Group 4, Venue: Barnaderg, (Group 4 North Playoff), Ballinasloe V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U16 – Group 5, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 18:30, Ref: TBC
Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Wed 03 Jul
U13 Division 5, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U13 A Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Semi-Finals), Michael Cusacks V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr Joe Walsh’s V Michael Cusacks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kilconieron 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Portumna 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Na Forbacha, (Round 1), Cois Cuain V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U20 B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Moycullen 19:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly