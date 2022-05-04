Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 04 May
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Gort 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: TBC
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: David Earls
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Thu 05 May
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Tomas Lally
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Athleague / Tremane 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Munnelly Park, Castlebar, (Round 4), Castlebar Mitchels Hurling V Pádraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Eoin Shaughnessy
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Gerry O’Connor
Under 15 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 4), Tommy Larkins V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Ballygar 19:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Gort 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 15 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 15 B Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Four Roads 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen Iománíocht V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: James Hoade
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cois Fharraige 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 15 C Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Tuam, (Round 4), Tuam V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Annaghdown 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 12 Roinn 3B, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: John Keane
Fri 06 May
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 2), Caherlistrane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:00, Ref: John Donovan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U13 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Gaeil Na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
U13 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Headford 19:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Sen Glynn
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U13 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U13 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
U13 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U13 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Shane Curley
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
U13 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 2), Renvyle V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U13 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 2), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: JP Moore
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: Shane Larkin
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Killererin 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 6), Moycullen V Fr Griffins/ire g 19:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Barna 19:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Glinsk 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna Cashel GAA 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Sat 07 May
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Shane Hehir
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killannin V Milltown 18:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V An Spideál 18:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna Cashel GAA V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 18:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 3), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Glenamaddy V Killererin 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 3), Oileáin Arann V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V An Spideál 15:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 3), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 3), Moycullen V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Sun 08 May
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Carnmore V Kilconieron 00:00, Ref: TBC
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 5), St Michael’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 5), Barna V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: James Molloy
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oileáin Arann 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Menlough V Clifden 11:00, Ref: John Cahill
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Glenamaddy V Williamstown 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 6), St. Patricks V Caltra 11:00, Ref: Colm Conway
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V St. James 11:00, Ref: John Devlin
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Diarmuid Griffith
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Under 12 Roinn 6A, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Mon 09 May
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Clarinbridge 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:15, Ref: JP Moore
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam 18:15, Ref: Daire Crowe
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 18:15, Ref: Martin Coyne
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 17:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Play OFF), Caherlistrane V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Martin Collins
Tue 10 May
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Barna 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Vincent Mc Manus
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V St. James 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 3), Clifden V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 3), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Jp Moore
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Glenamaddy/Glinsk GAA, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Brian O’Donovan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: John Brennan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Wed 11 May
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football League, Venue: Monivea, (North Semi Final), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (North Semi Final), Ballinasloe V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U19 C Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 19:30, Ref: PJ Rabbitte