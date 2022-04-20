Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 20 Apr
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: David Earls
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Sylane 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Barna 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Thu 21 Apr
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 3), Ballygar V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Corofin 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior C Championship West, Venue: South Park, (Round 2), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Fri 22 Apr
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 A, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 3), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Group 1 B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 3), An Cheathru Rua V Clifden 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 A, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 2 B, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 A, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 3 B, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 A, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 4 B, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football League Group 5 B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Corofin 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Headford 19:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Menlough 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 2), Glinsk V Caltra 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 2), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna Cashel GAA V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 2), Killererin V Milltown 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V Glenamaddy 19:30, Ref: Paul Quinn
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: John Devlin
Junior C Championship West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Sat 23 Apr
3Dental Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V St Michael’s 18:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Barna 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V Oileáin Arann 15:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:00, Ref: Shane Hehir
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 4), Williamstown V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V St. Patricks 18:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 5), Killererin V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Caltra, (Round 5), Caltra V Carna Cashel GAA 18:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 17:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Na Piarsaigh 16:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 2), Loughrea V Headford 17:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Oileáin Arann 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 18:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior C Championship West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Sun 24 Apr
3Dental Division 2 Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
3Dental Division 3A Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
3Dental Division 3B Football League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 5), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Junior Hurling League K/O, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Pre Quarter-Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Junior A Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 2), Killannin V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior B Championship North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Williamstown 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Caltra, (Round 2), Caltra V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Junior C Championship North, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Mon 25 Apr
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 13 A Group, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 13 A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 13 A1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Gort 18:15, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Tommy Larkins 18:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Under 13 B Group, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: James Hoade
Under 13 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Cappataggle 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 13 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ballygar V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Matthew Farrell
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:15, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: Paul Shaughnessy
Under 13 B1 Group, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cois Fharraige 18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Killimor 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 13 C Group, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Annaghdown 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: TBC
Under 13 C1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Tue 26 Apr
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Beagh 18:45, Ref: TBC
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Padraig Pearses 19:15, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Wed 27 Apr
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 19:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Westside, (Round 3), St Michael’s V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 3), Killannin V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:30, Ref: Austin O Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Barna, (Round 3), Barna V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Gabriel’s 19:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Cheathrú Rua 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally