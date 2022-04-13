Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 13 Apr
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen Iománíocht V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: David Earls
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: TBC, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:45, Ref: Charlie Ward
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:15, Ref: Kevin Egan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Cois Fharraige 18:15, Ref: Pat Brennan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Cappataggle 18:15, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 18:15, Ref: Kerril Wade
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V Turloughmore 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Clarinbridge 18:15, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 1), Tuam V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Junior A Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 2), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Barna 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Páirc Ros aMhíl, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 2), Milltown V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Thu 14 Apr
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Ger O Connor
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Ardrahan 18:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sylane 19:15, Ref: James Hoade
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Oughterard 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Fri 15 Apr
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: David Staunton
3Dental Division 4B Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 20:00, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 3), Castlegar V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Liam Mellows 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Beagh 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Gort 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 3), Tommy Larkins V Portumna 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior Hurling League Group 9, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:15, Ref: Noel Quinn
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:15, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Gort 17:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Padraig Pearses 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 18:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: Tomas Lally
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Kieran Pat Kelly
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Karol Collins
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Tommy Larkins 17:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ballinderreen 18:15, Ref: Derek Kelly
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Kerril Wade
Sat 16 Apr
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Moycullen, (Round 4), Moycullen V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 17:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 1, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: John Keane
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 2, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Padraig Pearses V Gort 11:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Cois Fharraige 11:00, Ref: Gordan Duane
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 3, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Fr. Joe Walsh’s 11:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 3), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Justin Cheevers Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Loughrea 11:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Portumna 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Michael Cusacks 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: John Donovan
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 3, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 3), Kilconieron V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Padraig McHugh
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Toddie Byrne Cup Group 4, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Toddie Byrne Shield Group 2, Venue: Tuam, (Round 3), Tuam V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: TBC
Junior B Championship West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 1), Killannin V Carna Cashel GAA 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior C Championship West, Venue: Páirc Ros aMhíl, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Annaghdown 17:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Sun 17 Apr
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Tommy Larkins 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Aaron Clogher
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 3), Rahoon-Newcastle V Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spideál V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: John Keane
Mon 18 Apr
Under 16 A Cup, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 1), Turloughmore V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 16 A Cup, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final 2), Clarinbridge V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen Iománíocht V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Tue 19 Apr
Under 15 Football Championship Divisions 1, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Corofin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 1, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 2), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 2), Milltown V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V St. Patricks 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 3 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V Headford 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Barna 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Championship Division 5 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
3Dental Division 4A Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Fr Griffins/ire g 19:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 2), St. Patricks V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Wed 20 Apr
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen Iománíocht V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John Keane
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: David Staunton
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: David Cunningham
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Murt Cualin
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: David Earls
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Ballygar V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: James Hoade
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Sylane 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Barna 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)