Galway GAA Fixtures (20th-23rd October 2022)

Senior Football Championship
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00,
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Mountbellew/Moylough 15:45,
Senior Football Relegation Group
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), Oughterard V Monivea-Abbey 12:00,
Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 16:00,
Intermediate Football Relegation
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 2), Headford V Moycullen 16:00,
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), St. Gabriels V Williamstown 12:00,
Minor A (U17) Hurling Championship Knock Out
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V Oranmore-Maree 14:00,
Junior Football Championship
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clifden 14:00,
Minor (U17) B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Cappataggle V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:30,
Minor (U17) B1 Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Carnmore, (Final), Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha V Liam Mellows 12:00,
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout
Fri, 21 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 19:30,
U19 B Football Championship
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Clonberne, (North Quarter Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 16:00,
Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Kinvara, (Final), Turloughmore V St Thomas 14:00,
Junior 1 Hurling Championship
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi-Final), Ballygar V Ballinasloe 15:30,
Sat, 22 Oct, Venue: Indreabhn, (Semi-Final), Mchel Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:30,
U17 C Football Championship
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Indreabhn, (West Final), Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 12:00,
U17 C Football Shield
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Semi Final), Northern Gaels V Tuam Stars 11:00,
Sun, 23 Oct, Venue: Ballygar, (Semi Final), St Brendan’s V St. Patricks 11:00,
Galway Post Primary Senior A Football Championship
Thu, 20 Oct, Venue: Oughterard, (Quarter Final), St. Paul`s College Oughterard V St. Josephs The Bish 12:00,