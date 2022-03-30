Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 30th Mar
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 1), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Sweeney Oil U19 A North League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Tuam Stars 18:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V St. James 18:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 A West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 18:45, Ref: Tom Nally
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 1), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Paddy Gríofa
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Headford 18:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sweeney Oil U19 B North League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 18:45, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideál 18:45, Ref: Tom Browne
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Milltown 18:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Sweeney Oil U19 C North League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 1), Cortoon Shamrocks V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St. Patricks 18:45, Ref: Colm Conway
Thu 31st Mar
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Athleague / Tremane, (Round 2), Athleague / Tremane V Castlebar Mitchels Hurling 18:15, Ref: Vincent Burke
Under 15 C1 Group, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 18:15, Ref: Gordan Duane
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Carnmore 18:15, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 A Group, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Kilconieron 18:15, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh
Under 15 A Group, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Michael Cusacks 18:15, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Ballygar 18:15, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Portumna 18:15, Ref: Seamus Moran
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 18:15, Ref: John Donovan
Under 15 A1 Group, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:15, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Four Roads 18:15, Ref: James Lundon
Under 15 B Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ardrahan 18:15, Ref: John Cahill
Under 15 B Group, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 2), St Thomas V Gort 18:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Cois Fharraige V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Abbeyknockmoy 18:15, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimordaly 18:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 15 B1 Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 2), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 15 C Group, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Micheál Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 15 C Group, Venue: TBC, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Fri 1st Apr
Under 15 B Group, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Moycullen Iománíocht 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 2), Mullagh V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Sat 2nd Apr
Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Skehana, (Round 2), Four Roads V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: John Cahill
Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:00, Ref: David Earls
Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 2), Mullagh V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Beagh, (Round 2), Beagh V Gort 18:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: John Keane
Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Killimor 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior Hurling League Group 9, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Padraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior Hurling League Group 9, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Killimordaly 18:00, Ref: James Hoade
Sweeney Oil U19 C West League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Sun 3rd Apr
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Division 1 Hurling League Group A, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Ballinderreen V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Division 1 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 16 A Shield, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 16 A1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Sarsfields 14:30, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 16 B Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ballygar V Michael Cusacks 12:45, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Under 16 B1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Ballinderreen V Rahoon-Newcastle 16:15, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Under 16 C Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Liam Mellows V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 16 C Shield, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: James Hoade
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Beagh, (Round 2), Beagh V Killimor 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Division 2 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Padraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Division 2 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
Division 3 Hurling League Group A, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Sylane 12:30, Ref: John Keane
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 2), Carnmore V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: David Earls
Division 3 Hurling League Group B, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Kilbeacanty V Moycullen Iománíocht 11:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideál V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Division 3 Hurling League Group C, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 14:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Mon 4th Apr
Under 16 B shield, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V St Thomas 18:15, Ref: David Staunton
Sweeney Oil U19 B West League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Wed 6th Apr
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
U20A Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U20A Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: Sean Byrne
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U20A Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), Clarinbridge V Gort 18:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan
U20AHurling League Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Portumna 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U20B Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Seamus Moran
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20B Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: Murt Cualin
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
U20B Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Vincent Burke
U20B Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins