Galway GAA Fixtures

Fri 25 Sep
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (North Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: PJ Rabbitte
Junior B Championship North – Group B, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Kilconly 19:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Sat 26 Sep
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Kinvara 16:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: Monivea, (Semi Final), Corofin V St Gabriel’s 15:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Williamstown 16:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Liam Mellows 16:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kiltormer, (Quarter-Final), Kiltormer V Killimordaly 16:30, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Clifden 13:30, Ref: James Molloy
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pairc na bhForbacha, (West Semi Final), Barna V Na Piarsaigh 17:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (North Semi Final), Annaghdown V Milltown 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Relegation Play Off), Caltra V Padraig Pearses 17:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Menlough, (Round 2), Menlough V Headford 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Junior C Championship North – Group C, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Glinsk 18:00, Ref: John Fahy
Junior C Championship North – Group C, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V St Brendan’s 18:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Junior C Championship West – Group B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 17:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Minor B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 16:00, Ref: David Earls
Minor B1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Minor A Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), St Michael’s V Claregalway 16:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Minor C Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Muiris MacGearailt
Sun 27 Sep
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Tuam Stars 13:30, Ref: James Molloy
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V St Thomas 15:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Padraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: James Lundon
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: Athenry, (Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 10:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Ballinderreen 10:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan
Under 15 A Cup, Venue: New Inn, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Carnmore 10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Quarter Final), Castlegar V Loughrea 10:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Quarter Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort 10:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Sylane, (Quarter Final), Sylane V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 10:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter Final), Kinvara V Mullagh/Kiltormer 10:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Quarter Final), Cois Fharraige V Moycullen Iománaíocht 10:00, Ref: John Keane
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Quarter Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 10:00, Ref: Pat Brennan
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Quarter Final), Michael Cusacks V Ardrahan 10:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Under 15 B Cup, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Portumna 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Quarter Final), Ballygar V Cappataggle 10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter Final), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 10:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter Final), Kilconieron V Killimordaly 10:00, Ref: Pat Burke
Under 15 B1 Cup, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Quarter Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V St Thomas 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round Robin), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter Final), Killimor V Four Roads 10:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Under 15 C Cup, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Quarter Final), Tommy Larkins V Tuam 10:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Portumna, (Quarter-Final), Portumna V Killimordaly 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V St Michael’s 17:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Junior B Championship West – Group A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oileáin Arann 13:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Junior B Championship West – Group A, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Killannin 17:00, Ref: Colm Conway
Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Junior C Championship North – Group D, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Milltown 12:00, Ref: Seamus Lawlor
Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. James 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan