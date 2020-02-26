Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 29 Feb
Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V Oileann Arann 13:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), An Spidéal V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V St Michael’s 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Kilconly 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 1), Claregalway V Headford 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 15:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 16:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 1), Clifden V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Brendan Kinneavy
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 1), Fr Griffins/Eire Óg V Menlough 14:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 1), Killererin V An Fhairce – Clonbur 14:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sun 01 Mar
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), St Thomas V Ballinderreen 15:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Dunmore McHales 11:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Williamstown, (Round 1), Williamstown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Gerry Daly