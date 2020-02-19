Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 22 Feb
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Turloughmore 15:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Cappataggle 15:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Tommy Larkins 15:00, Ref: John Keane
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Padraig Pearses V Castlegar 15:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Ardrahan 15:00, Ref: Michael Conway
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Craughwell GAA Club 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Portumna 15:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Beagh 15:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh 15:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Sylane 15:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Kiltormer 15:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Paul Fahy
Division 3 Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 15:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Division 3 Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 1), Carnmore V An Spidéal 15:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Sun 23 Feb
Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V St. James 14:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Division 3 Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Division 3 Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:00, Ref: John McDonagh