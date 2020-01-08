Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 11 Jan
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Meelick-Eyrecourt 14:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Kilconieron 14:00, Ref: Brian Keon
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Semi-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 14:00, Ref: Sean Byrne