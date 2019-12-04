Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 07 Dec
U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:15, Ref: Liam Gordon
U21 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Sarsfields V Annaghdown 14:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
U21 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Quarter-Final), Sylane V Gort 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U21 B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Sun 08 Dec
U21 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly 14:00, Ref: Peter Murphy