Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 30 Nov
U20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Claregalway V Corofin 12:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Final), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U21 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kilconieron, (Quarter-Final), Kilconieron V Killimor 14:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Caltra V St Brendan’s 13:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: TBC, (Final), Killannin V An Fhairce – Clonbur 14:00, Ref: Mairtín Gríofa
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2A), Tommy Larkins V Sarsfields 12:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 3), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 14:00, Ref: David Staunton