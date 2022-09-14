Galway GAA Fixtures (14th-21st September 2022)

Wed 14 Sep

Under 14A1 Cup, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (U14 A1 cup semi), Carnmore V Portumna 18:45, Ref: James Lundon

U12 Roinn 2 Shield, Venue: TBC, Mullagh/Kiltormer V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

U19 A North Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Round 5), Corofin V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U19 A North Championship , Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U19 A West Championship , Venue: The Priarie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill

U19 A West Championship , Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Killannin 18:30, Ref: James Molloy

U19 A West Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 5), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U19 B North Championship, Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

U19 B North Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U19 B North Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Kinvara 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U19 B North Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Headford 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U19 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 5), Barna V Oughterard 18:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U19 C North Championship , Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 18:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes

U19 C North Championship , Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V St Gabriel’s 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

Thu 15 Sep

Under 14A1 Shield, Venue: St Thomas, (U14 A1 shield semi), St Thomas V Gort 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 14B Shield, Venue: Killimordaly, (U14 B shield final), Killimordaly V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

Under 14C Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (U14 C Cup final), Annaghdown V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Under 14C1 Cup, Venue: New Inn, (U14 C1 Cup final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Kilbeacanty V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham

Fri 16 Sep

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Killimor V Ballinasloe 20:00, Ref: James Lundon

Sat 17 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), St Thomas V Turloughmore 15:15, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Loughrea V Cappataggle 17:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Oranmore-Maree 15:15, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Moycullen Iomnocht 17:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Liam Mellows V Padraig Pearses 14:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 4), Portumna V Mullagh 15:15, Ref: Sean Byrne

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 4), Ardrahan V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 17:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Craughwell GAA Club 15:15, Ref: Ger O Connor

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Sylane V Kinvara 17:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Relegation Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Kilbeacanty 17:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (Co. Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 15:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U17 C West Championship , Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V Crna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

Sun 18 Sep

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 13:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Sarsfields 15:15, Ref: John Keane

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Gort 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Tommy Larkins 17:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Senior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Beagh 13:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Killimor V Turloughmore 13:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Relegation Semi-Final), An Spidal V Castlegar 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 12 Roinn 1Shield , Venue: Turloughmore, (Div 1 Shield semi-final), Turloughmore V Loughrea 00:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Roinn 2 Shield, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen Iomnocht V Cappataggle 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: Ballygar, (Cup semi final), Ballygar V Gort 11:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

Under 12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: Kilnadeema, (U12 Div 2 cup semi), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 3 Shield, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (U12 R3 shield semi final), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 Roinn 3 Shield, Venue: Skehana, (U12 R3 shield semi-final), Portumna V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 5 Shield , Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (U12 R5 shield semi), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 5 Shield , Venue: Turloughmore, (U12 R5 Shield semi final), Turloughmore V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Roinn 6 Shield, Venue: Turloughmore, (U12 R6 shield semi final), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter-Final), St Thomas V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ballygar 15:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 12:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Sylane, (Quarter-Final), Sylane V Liam Mellows 17:00, Ref: James Hoade

Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Cregg, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Annaghdown V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Junior C1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Skehana, (Pre Lim Quarter-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V St Thomas 15:30, Ref: Pat Burke

U17 A North Championship , Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U17 A North Championship , Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

U17 A West Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V St. James 12:00, Ref: Tom Nally

U17 A West Championship , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: Martin Collins

U17 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: Tony Keating

U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 11:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Headford 11:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U17 B West Championship, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Mchel Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U17 B West Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V An Spidal 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U17 B West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U17 C North Championship , Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:30, Ref: John Cahill

U17 C North Championship , Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Tuam Stars 11:30, Ref: Pat Hansberry

U17 C North Championship , Venue: Caltra, (Round 4), Caltra V St Brendan’s 11:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U17 C West Championship , Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 4), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V An Cheathr Rua 15:00, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)

Mon 19 Sep

Under !4A Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (U14 A Shield Final), Kilconieron V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14B Cup, Venue: Duggan Park , (U14 B cup final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14C Shield, Venue: Duggan Park , (U14 C Shield Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: TBC

Tue 20 Sep

U20 B1 Hurling Championship K/O, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final ), Portumna V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: Kerril Wade

U19 B West Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V An Spidal 18:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Wed 21 Sep

U20 A Hurling Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan