Galway GAA Fixtures

Sat 09 Nov
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (U16 Div 1 A Championship Final), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: John Brennan
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mullagh 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Division 6 League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Kilconly 14:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Turloughmore 14:30, Ref: John Keane
U20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Quarter-Final), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Northern Gaels 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Quarter-Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideal/Oileáin Arann 14:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Quarter-Final), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Carna, (Semi-Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V An Fhairche – Clonbur 15:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Kinvara 14:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Sun 10 Nov
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Liam Mellows V St Thomas 14:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: Clonbur, (U16 Div 2 B Championship Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:45, Ref: Tom Browne
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Carnmore 12:30, Ref: Brian Keon