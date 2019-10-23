Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Oct
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Shane Curley
Thu 24 Oct
U15A Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon
Fri 25 Oct
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Sat 26 Oct
Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: TBC, (Final), Monivea-Abbey V Headford 14:30, Ref: TBC
U21A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Castlegar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
U20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Annaghdown, (Round 2B), Ballygar V Annaghdown 15:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Ardrahan V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:00, Ref: John Keane
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 15:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Sun 27 Oct
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 3), Killererin V Barna 14:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Cappataggle V Liam Mellows 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), St Thomas V Turloughmore 15:15, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: An Spideal, (Div 2 West Shield Final), Mchel Breathnach V Barna 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Div 1 North Shield Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 12:00, Ref: John Donovan
Mon 28 Oct
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Barnaderg, (North Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Corofin 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U21A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U20 A Football Championship North, Venue: Monivea, (Quarter Final), Monivea-Abbey V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Oranmore, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideal / Oileáin Arann 14:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U20 A Football Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Quarter Final), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Mervue, (Quarter Final), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 12:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Clifden, (Quarter Final), Clifden V An Fhairche – Clonbur 14:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
U20 B Football Championship – West, Venue: Killannin, (Quarter Final), Killannin V Mchel Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Tom Nally
U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Cois Fharraige 12:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: Murt Cualin