Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 17 Oct
U15A Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:50, Ref: John Mc Donagh
Under 16 B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Sat 19 Oct
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Killererin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior B Relegation) (Replay), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy 15:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 16 Division 2 A, Venue: An Spideal, (U16 Div 2 A Shield Final), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 15:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Relegation Semi-Final), Kilbeacanty V Castlegar 14:00, Ref: David Staunton
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Ballygar, (Div 3 B League Final), Caltra V Menlough 13:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Corofin V Killannin 13:45, Ref: Anthony Coyne
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Claregalway 16:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Menlough, (Round 1), Menlough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 16:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 1), Dunmore MacHales V Kilconly 16:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
U20 B Football Championship – North, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V St Brendan’s 16:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), Tommy Larkins V Pádraig Pearses 14:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final Replay), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 15:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Sun 20 Oct
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Corofin V Tuam Stars 15:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 B Shield Final), Killererin V Cortoon Shamrocks 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Div 2 B Championship Semi – Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 11:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 14:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Kinvara V Moycullen 15:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 13:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Semi-Final), St Thomas V Mullagh 13:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final Replay), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 15:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Caltra V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Tue 22 Oct
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Wed 23 Oct
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Salthill-Knocknacarra 20:00, Ref: Shane Curley