Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 10 Oct
U15A Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh
Fri 11 Oct
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Headford, (U14 Div 1 A Championship Final), Claregalway V Killannin 19:30, Ref: John Devlin
Sat 12 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 14:45, Ref: Michael Haverty
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 16:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Annaghdown 16:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation Semi-Final), Sylane V Kiltormer 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Micheál Breathnach 14:45, Ref: James Lundon
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Milltown V Corofin 16:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Loughrea V Killimordaly 14:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sarsfields V Kilbeacanty 13:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 14:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter-Final), Gort V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter-Final), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Sun 13 Oct
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Cappataggle 16:30, Ref: John Keane
Division 3 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 3 championship Final), Oranmore-Maree V Menlough 13:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Division 1 B, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 1 B Shield Final), Barna V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 1 A Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Division 2 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 2 A Shield Final), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: TBC
Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: An Fhairche, (Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Turloughmore 13:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kinvara 13:45, Ref: Shane Hynes
Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Kilconieron V Killimor 14:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 League Final), Kinvara V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killererin 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 1 West Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: TBC
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter-Final), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: David Earls
Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: James Hoade
Minor B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (Co. Final), Kilconly V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: TBC
Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Mon 14 Oct
Under 13C Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Sylane V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:50, Ref: TBC
Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Four Roads V St Thomas 18:20, Ref: TBC
Tue 15 Oct
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 1 North Playoff), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 1 North League Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final Replay), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Wed 16 Oct
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 B League Final), Caltra V Menlough 12:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 B Shield Final), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC