Galway GAA Fixtures

By
Sport GBFM
-

Thu 10 Oct

U15A Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Fri 11 Oct

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: Headford, (U14 Div 1 A Championship Final), Claregalway V Killannin 19:30, Ref: John Devlin

Sat 12 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 14:45, Ref: Michael Haverty

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 16:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Annaghdown 16:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Relegation Semi-Final), Sylane V Kiltormer 15:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Ballygar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Micheál Breathnach 14:45, Ref: James Lundon

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Milltown V Corofin 16:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Loughrea V Killimordaly 14:45, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Sarsfields V Kilbeacanty 13:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Semi-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 14:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter-Final), Gort V Oranmore-Maree 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter-Final), Clarinbridge V Carnmore 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Sun 13 Oct

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Loughrea V Cappataggle 16:30, Ref: John Keane

Division 3 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 3 championship Final), Oranmore-Maree V Menlough 13:00, Ref: TBC

U-16 Division 1 B, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 1 B Shield Final), Barna V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: TBC

U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 1 A Shield Final), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 16 Division 2 A, Venue: TBC, (U16 Div 2 A Shield Final), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 13:00, Ref: TBC

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: An Fhairche, (Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Turloughmore 13:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kinvara 13:45, Ref: Shane Hynes

Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Kilconieron V Killimor 14:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 League Final), Kinvara V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killererin 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 1 West Shield Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: TBC

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 12:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter-Final), Castlegar V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: David Earls

Minor A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter-Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: James Hoade

Minor B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (Co. Final), Kilconly V Oughterard 16:30, Ref: TBC

Minor B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Mon 14 Oct

Under 13C Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Sylane V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:50, Ref: TBC

Under 15C Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final Replay), Four Roads V St Thomas 18:20, Ref: TBC

Tue 15 Oct

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 1 North Playoff), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 1 North League Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC

Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final Replay), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Wed 16 Oct

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 B League Final), Caltra V Menlough 12:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 3 B Shield Final), Northern Gaels V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

print

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR