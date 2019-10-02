Galway GAA Fixtures

Thu 03 Oct
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Micheál Breathnach V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:45, Ref: James Hoade
Under 16 B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Pádraig Pearses V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:15, Ref: Brian Keon
Fri 04 Oct
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (U14 Div 2 B Shield Final), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Quarter-Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Sat 05 Oct
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Semi Final), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Group, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 1), Barna V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 14:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Under 13C Hurling Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Sylane 00:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Monivea, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), Monivea-Abbey V Corofin 14:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Oranmore, (Div 1 A Championship Semi – Final), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: TBC
Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Oileann Arann 13:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Carnmore 16:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 16:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Tommy Larkins 16:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Under 13 Football Finals, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Group 6 Shield Final), Pádraig Pearses V Milltown 17:00, Ref: TBC
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Glenamaddy 15:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Micheál Breathnach V Killannin 16:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Relegation Play Off), Glinsk V Menlough 17:30, Ref: Gerry Daly
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 15:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Brendan’s 17:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter-Final), Killimor V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 15:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (Quarter-Final), Moycullen V Pádraig Pearses 16:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Sun 06 Oct
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Moycullen V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 15:45, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (U14 Div 3 Shield Final Replay), Menlough V Northern Gaels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Div 1 West League Final), St. James V Killannin 12:30, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Div 2 West League Final), St Michael’s V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Div 2 North League Final), Dunmore MacHales V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 North Shield Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Annaghdown 13:00, Ref: TBC
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Killannin 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Minor A Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Caltra V Claregalway 14:45, Ref: Martin Collins
Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilconly 13:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter-Final), Tommy Larkins V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter-Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Cappataggle 12:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Minor B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter-Final), Ballygar V Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: James Hoade
Mon 07 Oct
U15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 19:45, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 15 A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimordaly V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Tue 08 Oct
Division 3 A, Venue: Knockdoe, (U 16 Div 3 Shield Final), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 13:15, Ref: Noel Barrett
U-16 Division 1 B, Venue: Cregg, (Div 1 B Championship Semi – Final), Annaghdown V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: TBC, (U14 Div 1 A Shield Final), Annaghdown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (U14 Div 2 A Shield Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Kinvara 20:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Duggan Park, (U14 Div 3 Championship Final), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15 Football Finals, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 North Playoff), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC