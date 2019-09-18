Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 18 Sep

U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Quarter Finals), Corofin V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Div 2 A Shield Semi Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (West Semi Final), Killannin V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Pre-Lim Quarter-Final), Moycullen V Tuam 18:00, Ref: James Hoade

Minor A Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Minor A Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 18:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: John Cahill

Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Clifden, (West Semi Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Michéal Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Thu 19 Sep

Under 13 B Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final Replay), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 13C Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Liam Mellows V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Martin McGrath

Under 16 C Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final), Ballinderreen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 C Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 20:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Fri 20 Sep

U-16 Division 1 B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Div 1 B Championship Quarter Finals), St. Gabriels V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Westside, (Div 1 A Shield Semi – Final), St Michael’s V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16 Division 2 A, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi Final), Oughterard V Headford 18:30, Ref: TBC

Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: Clonbur, (Championship Quarter Finals), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: John Devlin

Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 B Championship Semi – Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (U14 Div 1 B Shield Final), Clifden V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:30, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 2 A Championship Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: TBC

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (North Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Milltown 20:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Sat 21 Sep

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V An Spidéal 15:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V St Michael’s 16:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Ros Muc, (Play Off), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Play Off), Barna V St. James 16:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Milltown, (Play Off), Killererin V Caherlistrane 17:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior B Play-Off), Craughwell GAA Club V Mullagh 17:15, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 12 Group 1 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 Group 1 Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 10:30, Ref: TBC

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Carnmore 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 17:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 7), Killimor V Kiltormer 17:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 12 Hurling Group 8 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:30, Ref: Fran Kearns

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Craughwell GAA Club 15:30, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Glenamaddy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Under 16 A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (Final), Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 17:00, Ref: JP Moore

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Semi Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Oranmore-Maree 17:30, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor A Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Semi Final), Caltra V Corofin 15:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Sun 22 Sep

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Play-Off), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 17:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Portumna 15:00, Ref: David Earls

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Michéal Breathnach 13:30, Ref: James Molloy

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Dunmore MacHales V Oughterard 15:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: Ros Muc, (Relegation Final), Clifden V Oileann Arann 14:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Moycullen V Kinvara 16:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Ard Ri House Hotel Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (Relegation Play Off), St Michael’s V St. James 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U16 A Cup Hurling, Venue: TBC, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 14:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 16 A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Moycullen V Killimordaly 12:30, Ref: John Rosney

Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (West Semi Final), Barna V Michéal Breathnach 17:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter-Final), Killimor V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Ard Ri House Hotel Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Killererin 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Spidéal 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (North Semi Final), Annaghdown V Caltra 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (North Semi Final), Claregalway V Headford 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: David Staunton

Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Milltown 12:00, Ref: John Devlin

Mon 23 Sep

U15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 00:00, Ref: TBC

Under 15B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 00:00, Ref: TBC

Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Tue 24 Sep

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 7), Annaghdown V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

