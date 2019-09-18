Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 18 Sep
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Div 1 A Championship Quarter Finals), Corofin V Claregalway 18:45, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Div 2 A Shield Semi Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Killannin, (West Semi Final), Killannin V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Junior C1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Pre-Lim Quarter-Final), Moycullen V Tuam 18:00, Ref: James Hoade
Minor A Championship, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 18:15, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Minor A Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 18:15, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: John Cahill
Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Clifden, (West Semi Final), Clifden V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Minor B Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Michéal Breathnach 18:15, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Thu 19 Sep
Under 13 B Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final Replay), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 18:45, Ref: Peter Murphy
Under 13C Hurling Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Liam Mellows V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Martin McGrath
Under 16 C Hurling Cup, Venue: Killimor, (Final), Ballinderreen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 19:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16 C Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Rahoon-Newcastle 20:00, Ref: Kevin Quirke
Fri 20 Sep
U-16 Division 1 B, Venue: Kilconnell, (Div 1 B Championship Quarter Finals), St. Gabriels V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: TBC
U-16 Football Division 1 A, Venue: Westside, (Div 1 A Shield Semi – Final), St Michael’s V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Division 2 A, Venue: Oughterard, (Div 2 A Shield Semi Final), Oughterard V Headford 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: Clonbur, (Championship Quarter Finals), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: John Devlin
Under 16 Division 2 B, Venue: TBC, (Div 2 B Championship Semi – Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 1, Venue: The Prairie, (U14 Div 1 B Shield Final), Clifden V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Div 2 A Championship Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:30, Ref: TBC
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Corofin, (North Semi Final), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 18:45, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stars, (North Semi Final), Tuam Stars V Milltown 20:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sat 21 Sep
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V An Spidéal 15:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V St Michael’s 16:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Ros Muc, (Play Off), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 16:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Play Off), Barna V St. James 16:45, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Relegation Play-Offs, Venue: Milltown, (Play Off), Killererin V Caherlistrane 17:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Senior B Play-Off), Craughwell GAA Club V Mullagh 17:15, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 12 Group 1 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 13:00, Ref: TBC
Under 12 Group 1 Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 10:30, Ref: TBC
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Kilbeacanty V Carnmore 16:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Turloughmore V Kilconieron 17:30, Ref: Brian Keon
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Tynagh, (Round 7), Killimor V Kiltormer 17:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Under 12 Hurling Group 8 Cup, Venue: Craughwell, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:30, Ref: Fran Kearns
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Craughwell GAA Club 15:30, Ref: Shane Curley
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Renvyle V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Junior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Glenamaddy V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 15:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Under 16 A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilconieron, (Final), Carnmore V Abbeyknockmoy 17:00, Ref: JP Moore
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Tynagh, (Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Portumna 16:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group A, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Corofin 18:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly
Junior C Football Championship, Venue: Clonbur, (West Semi Final), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Oranmore-Maree 17:30, Ref: Noel Gorham
Minor A Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (North Semi Final), Caltra V Corofin 15:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Sun 22 Sep
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 15:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:45, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Senior Hurling Championship, Venue: Kenny Park, (Senior B Play-Off), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 17:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 15C Hurling Shield, Venue: The Prairie, (Semi Final 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Portumna 15:00, Ref: David Earls
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Michéal Breathnach 13:30, Ref: James Molloy
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Semi Final), Dunmore MacHales V Oughterard 15:15, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: Ros Muc, (Relegation Final), Clifden V Oileann Arann 14:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 7), Moycullen V Kinvara 16:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Rahoon-Newcastle 13:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior A Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Pre-Lim Quarter Final), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Ard Ri House Hotel Junior Championship North – Group B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 12:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Junior Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (Relegation Play Off), St Michael’s V St. James 12:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin
U16 A Cup Hurling, Venue: TBC, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 14:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Under 16 A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: TBC, (Final), Moycullen V Killimordaly 12:30, Ref: John Rosney
Junior A Football Championship, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (West Semi Final), Barna V Michéal Breathnach 17:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Junior B Hurling Championship, Venue: Loughrea, (Quarter-Final), Killimor V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy
Ard Ri House Hotel Junior B Championship North – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Killererin 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: TBC, (West Final), Oranmore-Maree V An Spidéal 12:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Cregg, (North Semi Final), Annaghdown V Caltra 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (North Semi Final), Claregalway V Headford 12:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Junior C Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Semi-Final), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: David Staunton
Ard Ri House Hotel Junior C Championship North – Group B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Milltown 12:00, Ref: John Devlin
Mon 23 Sep
U15A Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Castlegar 00:00, Ref: TBC
Under 15B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 00:00, Ref: TBC
Ard Ri House Hotel Minor B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Tue 24 Sep
Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 7), Annaghdown V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne