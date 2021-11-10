Galway GAA Fixtures (13th/14th November 2021)

Sat 13 Nov
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Relegation, Venue: Cregg, (Final), Barna V Cortoon Shamrocks 13:00, Ref: Austin O Connell
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship , Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Dunmore MacHales V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation, Venue: Duggan Park , (Final), St Gabriel’s V Menlough 17:30, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Keogh Accountancy Junior Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (Relegation Play Off ), Fr Griffins/ire g V Clifden 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 A Football Championship , Venue: Moycullen, (West Final), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 14:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Claregalway V Corofin 14:15, Ref: Noel Dempsey
Sweeney Oil U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Oughterard V Claregalway 12:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sun 14 Nov
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship , Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Final), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Gort V St Thomas 14:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park , (Relegation ), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Mullagh 14:30, Ref: Ger O Connor
Keogh Accountancy Junior Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Co. Final), Moycullen V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Junior B Football Championship, Venue: Carna, (West Semi Final), Carna Cashel GAA V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Mairtn O Curraoin (coilm)
U20 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 1), Liam Mellows V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Karol Collins
Sweeney Oil U19 B Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (West Final ), An Spidal V Mchel Breathnach 11:30, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin