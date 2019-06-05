Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 05 Jun

Division 1 Hurling League, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Loughrea 20:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 14 B Hurling Shield, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi Final 1), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 14 B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, ( Semi Final 1), Ballygar V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U12 Hurling Group 5, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Castlebar Mitchels Hurling V Athleague\Tremane 19:30, Ref: TBC

U-13 Group 2, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Brendan Crowe



Thu 06 Jun

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Oranmore-Maree 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, ( Semi Final 1), Loughrea V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, ( Semi Final 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Pádraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 3), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue



Fri 07 Jun

U12 hurling Group 2, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 4), Gort V Portumna 19:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Tuam Stars 19:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Ardrahan 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Beagh, (Round 3), Beagh V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Under 12 hurling group 8, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Sylane 18:15, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 12 hurling group 8, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:15, Ref: Shane Hynes

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Headford, (Round 5), Headford V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 5 League (West), Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 6), Moycullen V St. James 20:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Ballymacward, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Caltra 20:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Dunmore MacHales 20:00, Ref: John Devlin

Division 6 League (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir 20:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V Oughterard 20:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 20:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Ballygar, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Teddy Kerin

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Williamstown, (Round 5), Williamstown V Cortoon Shamrocks 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 5), Killererin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 20:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Division 8 League (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 20:00, Ref: Mairtin MacDonnacha

Division 8A League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Corofin V Claregalway 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Glenamaddy 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 8B League (North), Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kiltormer 20:00, Ref: John Cahill



Sat 08 Jun

U12 hurling Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 4), Kinvara V Moycullen 15:00, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 11:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Sylane, (Round 4), Sylane V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Rahoon-Newcastle 11:00, Ref: Vincent Burke

Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 12 Hurling Group 4, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 11:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 12 Hurling Group 4, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V St Thomas 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Under 12 Hurling Group 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Inis Mr, (Round 7), Oileáin Arann V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 2 Hurling League, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Mullagh 18:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U12 Hurling Group 5, Venue: Killimor, (Round 4), Killimor V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U12 Hurling Group 5, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Roscommon Gaels 11:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 12 hurling Group 6, Venue: Woodmount , (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Derek Moloney

Under 12 hurling Group 6, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 4), Meelick-Eyrecourt V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 12 hurling Group 6, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Tuam V Mullagh/Kiltormer 11:00, Ref: TBC

Under 12 hurling group 8, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: David Earls

Under 12 hurling group 8, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Clonberne, (Round 5), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 1), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 17:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 8 League (West), Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Division 8 League (West), Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

Division 8A League (North), Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Killimordaly 17:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Liam Mellows V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway



Sun 09 Jun

Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 7), Annaghdown V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Bon Secours Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V Killannin 14:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V Barna 14:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 7), Moycullen V Cortoon Shamrocks 14:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V St. James 14:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa

Bon Secours Division 2 Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconly 14:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Headford 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 14:00, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Menlough 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Bon Secours Division 3 Football League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 7), Killererin V An Fhairche – Clonbur 14:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V Clifden 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Caltra, (Round 7), Caltra V Williamstown 14:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 7), Glenamaddy V St Gabriel’s 14:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 7), Renvyle V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

Bon Secours Division 4 Football League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 7), Fr Griffins/Eire Og V Carna Cashel GAA 14:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U-12 League Finals, Venue: Ros Muc, (Group 5 League Final), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 18:00, Ref: Peter Bane

U-12 League Finals, Venue: Ros Muc, (Group 5 Shield Final), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Renvyle 17:00, Ref: Peter Bane

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Ballinasloe 12:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 6), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:30, Ref: Frank Walsh



Mon 10 Jun

U12 hurling Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon

Under 14 A1 Hurling Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: TBC

Under 14 C Hurling Shield, Venue: TBC, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue 11 Jun

U-13 Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U-13 Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 3), Mountbellew/Moylough V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U-13 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

U-13 Group 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

U-13 Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Martin McGrath

U-13 Group 2, Venue: Páirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 3), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U-13 Group 3, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

U-13 Group 3, Venue: Monivea, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Vincent McManus

U-13 Group 3, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U-13 Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 3), An Spidéal V Renvyle 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

U-13 Group 4, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 3), Oughterard V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-13 Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U-13 Group 5, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U-13 Group 5, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U-13 Group 5, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Sean Glynn

U-13 Group 6, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 3), Caltra V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Anthony Curley

U-13 Group 6, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Pádraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

U-13 Group 6, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Darren Burke

U-13 Group 6, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Tommy Hynes

Junior C Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Menlo Emmetts 19:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan



Wed 12 Jun

U12 hurling Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Michael Cusacks 19:30, Ref: Vincent Earls

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Hurling Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: John Keane

Under 12 Hurling Group 7, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 4), Turloughmore V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: David Staunton