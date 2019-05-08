Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 08 May

Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Killannin V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt



Thu 09 May

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: New Inn, (Round 7), Sarsfields V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 7), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Killimor, (Round 7), Killimor V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: David Earls

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 7), Ardrahan V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Gort V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Portumna, (Round 7), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 7), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile



Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Shield Final), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder



Fri 10 May

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Michael Malone

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 5), Headford V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 5), Milltown V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: John Devlin

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Headford 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: Noel Cummins

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Division 6 League (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Alan Carr

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:45, Ref: Noel Gorham

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 8B League (North), Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Kiltormer 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty



Sat 11 May

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Menlough 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 6), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 4 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Division 5 League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Barna 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Division 5 League (West), Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 4), Na Piarsaigh V St. James 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 7 League (North), Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Carna Cashel GAA V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 8 League (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Pre Quarter Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior Hurling League , Venue: Ballyloughane, (Pre Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Gort 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Junior Hurling League , Venue: Athenry, (Pre Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea 18:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

Junior Hurling League , Venue: Killimordaly, (Pre Quarter Final), Killimordaly V Tooreen 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior Hurling League , Venue: Clarinbridge, (Pre Quarter Finals), Clarinbridge V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Karol Collins



Sun 12 May

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 00:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 10:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Division 1 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: James Molloy

Division 1 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Caherlistrane 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Oileáin Arann 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Micheál Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Dunmore MacHales 14:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Division 4 Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Division 4 Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V Caltra 14:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Division 4 Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna Cashel GAA V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Corofin 10:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 10:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Headford 10:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 10:30, Ref: Sean Glynn

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Moycullen 10:30, Ref: Darren Burke

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 10:30, Ref: JP Moore

U-12 Group 3 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

U-12 Group 3 A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 10:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U-12 Group 4, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Martin McGrath

U-12 Group 4, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V St. James 11:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U-12 Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: TBC

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Hubert McDonagh

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St. Gabriels V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U-12 Group 7, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Noel Larkin

U-12 Group 7, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

U-12 Group 8, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Killererin 11:00, Ref: TBC

U-12 Group 8, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Milltown 11:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Headford 11:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:30, Ref: Sean Glynn

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: John Patrick Moore

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Moycullen 11:30, Ref: Darren Burke

U12 Football Group 3B, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

U12 Football Group 3B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 11:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U12 Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Group 9, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Corofin 12:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Group 9, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: TBC

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Oileáin Arann 14:30, Ref: Frank Walsh

Division 8 League (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 3), Gaeil Na Gaillimhe V An Fhairche – Clonbur 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Division 8 League (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 3), Renvyle V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)



Mon 13 May

U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 6), Gort V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon

U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 6), Castlegar V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Leonard Fay

U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 6), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 6), Carnmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:45, Ref: Adrian Mooney

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 6), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: James Lundon

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Craughwell GAA Club 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 6), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 6), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: John Rosney

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), Cois Fharraige V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 6), St Thomas V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Cathal McMahon

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 6), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile

Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), St Thomas V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: David Earls

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Kinvara V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Pre Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior Hurling League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Pre Quarter Final), Moycullen V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy



Tue 14 May

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 7), St. Gabriels V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Brennan

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V St. James 19:00, Ref: Brendan Crowe

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Stephen Ruane

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 7), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 7), Northern Gaels V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy

U-16 Division 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty



Wed 15 May

U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne





