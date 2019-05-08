Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 08 May
Under 12 hurling Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: Tomas Lally
Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Ros Muc, (Final), Killannin V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Thu 09 May
U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
U16 A1 hurling, Venue: New Inn, (Round 7), Sarsfields V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 7), Killimordaly V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Leonard Fay
U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 7), Pádraig Pearses V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia
U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Sylane, (Round 7), Sylane V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Killimor, (Round 7), Killimor V Annaghdown 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick
U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 7), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Derek Kelly
Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Athenry, (Round 7), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Adrian Mooney
Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell GAA Club V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: James Lundon
Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 7), Ardrahan V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 7), Michael Cusacks V Tommy Larkins 18:30, Ref: Tom McNicholas
Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 7), Gort V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 7), Kilconieron V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 7), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Portumna, (Round 7), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 7), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Shield Final), Tuam Stars V Headford 19:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Fri 10 May
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Michael Malone
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 5), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane GAA, (Round 5), Headford V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 5), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 5), An Cheathrú Rua V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V St. James 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 5), St Gabriel’s V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 5), Milltown V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 3, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Killererin V Menlough 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 5), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 5), Barna V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: TBC
U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: TBC
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell
Division 5 League (North), Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 4), Milltown V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 20:00, Ref: John Devlin
Division 5 League (North), Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Headford 20:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Division 5 League (North), Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Caherlistrane 20:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
Division 5 League (West), Venue: Killannin, (Round 4), Killannin V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: Noel Cummins
Division 6 League (North), Venue: Dunmore, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Monivea-Abbey 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 6 League (North), Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Glinsk 20:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
Division 6 League (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Pádraig Pearses 20:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas
Division 6 League (West), Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spidéal V Oranmore-Maree 19:45, Ref: Alan Carr
Division 6 League (West), Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 19:45, Ref: Noel Gorham
Division 7 League (North), Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Menlough 20:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 8B League (North), Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Glenamaddy V Kiltormer 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Division 8B League (North), Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 2), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 20:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sat 11 May
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Division 3 Football League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 6), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Menlough 18:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Division 3 Football League, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 6), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Division 4 Football League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 6), Mountbellew/Moylough V Renvyle 18:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Division 5 League (North), Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Moore
Division 5 League (West), Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 17:00, Ref:
Division 5 League (West), Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 4), Moycullen V Barna 19:00, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Division 5 League (West), Venue: Pairc Na Piarsaigh, (Round 4), Na Piarsaigh V St. James 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Division 6 League (North), Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
Division 7 League (North), Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Williamstown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 7 League (North), Venue: Bushfield Park, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V St Brendan’s 19:00, Ref: Paul Quinn
Division 7 League (West), Venue: Carna, (Round 3), Carna Cashel GAA V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy
Division 7 League (West), Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 8 League (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Fr Griffins/Eire Óg 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Craughwell, (Pre Quarter Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Sun 12 May
U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 00:00, Ref: Pat McGrath
Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 10:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Division 1 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Killannin, (Round 6), Killannin V Tuam Stars 14:00, Ref: James Molloy
Division 1 Football League, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), An Spidéal V Caherlistrane 14:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen
Division 1 Football League, Venue: Milltown, (Round 6), Milltown V Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 6), Barna V Oileáin Arann 13:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 6), Cortoon Shamrocks V St. James 14:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 6), Kilconly V Moycullen 14:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Division 2 Football League, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 6), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 14:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Division 3 Football League, Venue: Headford, (Round 6), Headford V Micheál Breathnach 14:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Division 3 Football League, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 6), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Dunmore MacHales 14:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
Division 3 Football League, Venue: Corofin, (Round 6), Corofin V Killererin 14:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Division 4 Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 6), St Gabriel’s V St Brendan’s 14:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Division 4 Football League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V Caltra 14:00, Ref:
Division 4 Football League, Venue: Carna, (Round 6), Carna Cashel GAA V Glenamaddy 14:00, Ref:
U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Corofin 10:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 10:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Headford 10:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 10:30, Ref: Sean Glynn
U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Moycullen 10:30, Ref: Darren Burke
U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 10:30, Ref: JP Moore
U-12 Group 3 A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U-12 Group 3 A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 10:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U-12 Group 4, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Martin McGrath
U-12 Group 4, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V St. James 11:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
U-12 Group 4, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha
U-12 Group 5, Venue: Carna, (Round 4), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh
U-12 Group 5, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: TBC
U-12 Group 5, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Renvyle 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U-12 Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Hubert McDonagh
U-12 Group 6, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 4), St. Gabriels V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John
U-12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey
U-12 Group 7, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 4), Pádraig Pearses V St Brendan’s 11:00, Ref: Noel Larkin
U-12 Group 7, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: David Staunton
U-12 Group 8, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Killererin 11:00, Ref: TBC
U-12 Group 8, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V Milltown 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Headford 11:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:30, Ref: Sean Glynn
U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: John Patrick Moore
U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Moycullen 11:30, Ref: Darren Burke
U12 Football Group 3B, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U12 Football Group 3B, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 11:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen
U12 Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 9, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Corofin 12:00, Ref: TBC
U12 Group 9, Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Micheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: TBC
Division 6 League (West), Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Oughterard 13:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
Division 6 League (West), Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 15:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Division 7 League (West), Venue: Páirc Na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Oileáin Arann 14:30, Ref: Frank Walsh
Division 8 League (West), Venue: South Park, (Round 3), Gaeil Na Gaillimhe V An Fhairche – Clonbur 13:00, Ref: Tom Nally
Division 8 League (West), Venue: Renvyle, (Round 3), Renvyle V Killannin 18:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)
Mon 13 May
U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 6), Gort V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:45, Ref: Brian Keon
U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 6), Ardrahan V Pádraig Pearses 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 6), Castlegar V Loughrea 18:45, Ref: Leonard Fay
U14 A1 hurling Championship, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 6), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ballinderreen 18:45, Ref: Christopher Browne
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 6), Kinvara V Oranmore-Maree 18:45, Ref: Paschal Sheehan
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore GAA
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Turloughmore 18:45, Ref: Derek Kelly
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: New Inn, (Round 6), Sarsfields V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: James Lundon
U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 6), Moycullen V Craughwell GAA Club 18:45, Ref: Joseph McNamara
U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 6), Michael Cusacks V Killimordaly 18:45, Ref: Ger O’Connor
U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Round 6), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: Stephen Doyle
U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 6), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:45, Ref: John
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 6), Cois Fharraige V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Alan Kelly
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 6), St Thomas V Ballygar 18:45, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 6), Portumna V Kilconieron 18:45, Ref: Liam Gordon
Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 6), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killimor 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Cregg, (Round 6), Annaghdown V Liam Mellows 18:45, Ref: Michael Connolly
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 6), Rahoon-Newcastle V Ballinasloe 18:45, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Under 14 C Hurling Championship, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 6), Tommy Larkins V Abbeyknockmoy 18:45, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), St Thomas V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: David Earls
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 3), Kinvara V Clarinbridge 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 3), Killimordaly V Turloughmore 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: David Staunton
Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Pre Quarter Final), Oranmore-Maree V Mullagh 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior Hurling League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Pre Quarter Final), Moycullen V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Tue 14 May
U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 7), St. Gabriels V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Brennan
U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh
U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V St. James 19:00, Ref: Brendan Crowe
U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Stephen Ruane
U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 7), Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 7), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: John
U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Pádraig MacDonnacha
U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 7), Micheál Breathnach V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr
U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 7), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U-16 Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 7), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin
U-16 Division 3, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 7), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Martin Gavin
U-16 Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 7), Northern Gaels V Menlough 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
U-16 Division 3, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Wed 15 May
U14 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree,
(Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:45, Ref: Sean Byrne