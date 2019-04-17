Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 17 Apr

Under 14 B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 4), St Thomas V Cappataggle 18:45, Ref: Noel Quinn

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 4), Claregalway V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 4), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Headford 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Tooreen 19:00, Ref: Adrian Pierce

Junior Hurling League Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

Junior Hurling League Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 3), Portumna V Killimor 19:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 3), Mullagh V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Junior Hurling League Group 3, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 3), Cappataggle V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 3), Carnmore V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Junior Hurling League Group 4, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V St Thomas 19:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior Hurling League Group 5, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 3), Clarinbridge V Beagh 19:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior Hurling League Group 6, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 3), Ballinderreen V Gort 19:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior Hurling League Group 7, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 3), Kilbeacanty V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Sylane, (Round 3), Sylane V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior Hurling League Group 8, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 3), Liam Mellows V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

Minor A Football League West, Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 1), Moycullen V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 5), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 5), An Spidéal V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 5), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Killannin, (Round 5), Killannin V Micheál Breathnach 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen



Thu 18 Apr

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Ollie Flanagan

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Seamus Goldrick

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Cois Fharraige V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 5), Killimordaly V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: James Lundon

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Killimor, (Round 5), Killimor V Mullagh/Kiltormer 18:30, Ref: John Rosney

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 5), Pádraig Pearses V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 5), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: John Keane

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 5), Loughrea V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: Leonard Fay

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 5), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 5), Ardrahan V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Beagh , (Round 5), Michael Cusacks V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 5), Tommy Larkins V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 5), Kilconieron V Gort 18:30, Ref: Pat Burke

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 5), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 5), Ballinderreen V Four Roads 18:45, Ref: Pat Brennan



Fri 19 Apr

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 3), Corofin V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U14 Football Division 1 North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 3), Killannin V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Maura Conneely

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

U14 Football Division 1 West, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 3), Barna V Clifden 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 3), Cortoon Shamrocks V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Kinvara V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Shane Kelly

U14 Football Division 2 North, Venue: Headford, (Round 3), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), St. James V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Noel Barrett

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Stephen Ruane

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 3), Craughwell GAA Club V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U14 Football Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 3), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilkerrin-Clonberne, (Round 3), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 19:00, Ref: John Rosney

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 3), St Brendan’s V Caltra 19:00, Ref: TBC

U14 Football Division 3, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 3), Milltown V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 3), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Barna 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

U14 Football Division 4, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Hubert McDonagh

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Castlegar V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V Bearna-Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: Pat McGrath

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty



Sat 20 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 18:15, Ref: John Keane

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:15, Ref: Derek Kelly

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Gort V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: John McDonagh

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 16:30, Ref: Michael Haverty

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Ballinderreen 16:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Abbeyknockmoy 16:30, Ref: Seamus Moran

Junior 1 Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 3), Menlo Emmetts V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Fergal Bermingham



Sun 21 Apr

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Gort, (Round 2), St Thomas V Tommy Larkins 13:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Castlegar V Portumna 16:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Senior A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Cappataggle 16:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kenny Park, (Round 2), Beagh V Craughwell GAA Club 14:45, Ref: Paul Fahy

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Duggan Park , (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 14:45, Ref: Christopher Browne

Senior B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Mullagh 13:45, Ref: Shane Curley

Division 1 Football League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Corofin 14:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Division 2 Football League, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Oughterard 16:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Division 3 Football League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Headford 15:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Sylane V Kilconieron 12:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Kilbeacanty 12:00, Ref: Karol Collins

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Round 2), Moycullen V Carnmore 13:45, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kiltormer 12:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Intermediate Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Gort, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Killimor 12:00, Ref: Brian Keon

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 10:30, Ref: Stephen Ruane

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 10:30, Ref: David Staunton

U-12 Group 1 A, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 10:30, Ref: Tom Browne

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 10:30, Ref: Martin McGrath

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 10:30, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U-12 Group 2 A, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 10:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U-12 Group 3 A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 10:30, Ref: John Patrick Moore

U-12 Group 4, Venue: Westside, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Micheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Brendan Crowe

U-12 Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

U-12 Group 4, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 2), Killannin V St. James 12:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Carna, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Mairtin Gríofa

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rua 11:00, Ref: Mairtin O Mainin

U-12 Group 5, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 2), Renvyle V An Fhairche – Clonbur 11:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U-12 Group 6, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V St. Gabriels 11:00, Ref: Paddy Gríofa

U-12 Group 7, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Pádraig Pearses V Menlough 11:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey

U-12 Group 7, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 2), Caltra V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: TBC

U-12 Group 8, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 2), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Kilconly 11:00, Ref: Damian Heslin

U-12 Group 8, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Milltown 11:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Caherlistrane 11:30, Ref: David Staunton

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 11:30, Ref: David Staunton

U12 Football Group 1B, Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 11:30, Ref: Tom Browne

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Annaghdown 11:30, Ref: Martin McGrath

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Barna V Claregalway 11:30, Ref: Peadar O Ceallaigh

U12 Football Group 2B, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 2), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

U12 Football Group 3B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 11:30, Ref: John Patrick Moore

U12 Group 9, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V Corofin 11:30, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

U12 Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Barna 12:00, Ref: Darren Burke

U12 Group 9, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V St Michael’s 12:00, Ref: Mark Gannon

Division 7 League (West), Venue: Inis Óirr, (Round 1), Oileáin Arann V Carna Cashel GAA 13:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)





Mon 22 Apr

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Cappataggle 11:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

U14 B Hurling Championship, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

Division 6 League (West), Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Frank Walsh

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), St Thomas V Salthill-Knocknacarra 16:30, Ref: Ger O’Connor

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Gort V Clarinbridge 16:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 2), Kinvara V Castlegar 18:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Carnmore 16:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 2), Turloughmore V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Minor A Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Oranmore-Maree 18:00, Ref: John McDonagh

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Michael Conway

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Adrian Pierce

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 1, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Pádraig Pearses 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Minor B Hurling Championship – Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Kilconieron 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 2), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha 18:00, Ref: David Dillon

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Tom McNicholas

Minor B1 Hurling Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 2), Abbeyknockmoy V Ballinderreen 18:00, Ref: Michael Melia

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Craughwell GAA Club 18:00, Ref: John Rosney

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic , (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Ballinasloe 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Minor B1 Hurling Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Portumna 18:00, Ref: James Lundon



Tue 23 Apr

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

U-16 Division 1 North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 4), Kilconly V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Westside, (Round 4), St Michael’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Barry Judge

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt

U-16 Division 1 West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 4), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 4), Caherlistrane V Headford 19:00, Ref: Tom Browne

U-16 Division 2 North, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 4), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Lloyd Kelly

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 4), Clifden V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Brenadan Kinneavy

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic , (Round 4), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 4), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Pádraig Mac Donncha

U-16 Division 2 West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 4), Oughterard V An Cheathrú Rua 19:00, Ref: Alan Carr

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 4), Northern Gaels V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-16 Division 3, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 4), An Fhairche – Clonbur V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

Division 6 League (North), Venue: Monivea, (Round 2), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins



Wed 24 Apr

Toddie Byrne Cup Group A, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Toddie Byrne Cup Group A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Toddie Byrne Cup Group B, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

Toddie Byrne Cup Group B, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley

Toddie Byrne Cup Group C, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Toddie Byrne Cup Group C, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Turloughmore 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

Toddie Byrne Cup Group D, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 1), Ardrahan V Ballinderreen 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh

Toddie Byrne Cup Group D, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Justin Cheevers Cup Group D, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 1), Ballygar V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward

Justin Cheevers Cup Group D, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Sylane V Portumna 18:30, Ref: David Staunton

Justin Cheevers Cup Group A, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: John Rosney

Justin Cheevers Cup Group A, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 1), Moycullen V Cois Fharraige 18:30, Ref: Joseph McNamara

Justin Cheevers Cup Group B, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: TBC

Justin Cheevers Cup Group B, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Michael Cusacks 18:30, Ref: Cathal Mc Mahon

Justin Cheevers Cup Group C, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V St Thomas 18:30, Ref: Derek Moloney

Justin Cheevers Cup Group C, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 1), Killimordaly V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Toddie Byrne Shield Group A, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

Toddie Byrne Shield Group A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

Toddie Byrne Shield Group B, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V St. Gabriels 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Corofin, (Round 5), Corofin V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan

Minor A Football League – North, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Caltra 19:00, Ref: Thomas Murphy

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 5), Dunmore MacHales V Ballinasloe 19:00, Ref: Austin O’Connell

Minor B1 Football League – North, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:00, Ref: John Devlin

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 19:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas

Minor B2 Football League – North, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly

Minor C Football League – North, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Kinvara V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Minor A Football League West, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Minor A Football League West, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Barna 19:00, Ref: James Molloy

Minor A Football League West, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh , (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Noel Gorham

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 6), Oughterard V Killannin 19:00, Ref: Tommy Faherty (S)

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 6), Micheál Breathnach V An Spidéal 19:00, Ref: Tom Nally

Minor B Football League – West, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V An Fhairche – Clonbur 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilím)