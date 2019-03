Galway GAA Fixtures

Fri 08 Mar

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Killimordaly 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon



Sat 09 Mar

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 1), Carnmore V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Killimordaly 11:00, Ref: Paul Fahy

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Abbeyknockmoy 11:00, Ref: James Lundon

U16 A1 hurling, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: John Keane

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Pádraig Pearses 11:00, Ref: Vincent Earls

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Killimor V Ballygar 11:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Sylane 11:00, Ref: Michael Connolly

U16 B1 Hurling, Venue: St Thomas, (Round 1), St Thomas V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Pat Burke

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Round 1), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Kilconieron 11:00, Ref: John Rosney

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Ardrahan 11:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Skehana, (Round 1), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Gort 11:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Tonabrucky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Four Roads 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Liam Mellows 11:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

Under 16 C hurling, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Portumna 11:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Division 1 Football League, Venue: Westside, (Round 1), St Michael’s V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan U21A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Castlegar 15:30, Ref: David Earls

U21A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Carnmore, (Round 1), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 15:30, Ref: David Staunton

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2B), Oranmore-Maree V Michael Cusacks 15:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 1), Pádraig Pearses V Ballinderreen 15:30, Ref: Mike Tarpey

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ballygar 15:30, Ref: John Rosney

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 1), Moycullen V Annaghdown 15:30, Ref: Murt Cualin

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 15:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile

U21B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Rahoon-Newcastle 15:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 1), Cois Fharraige V Gort 15:30, Ref: Fergal Bermingham

U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Sylane 15:30, Ref: James Lundon



Sun 10 Mar

Under 16 A Hurling, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 1), Cappataggle V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 16:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Under 16 B Hurling, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Michael Cusacks V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Division 4 Football League, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 1), St Gabriel’s V Mountbellew/Moylough 14:00, Ref: Gerry Moore

Intermediate Hurling League, Venue: TBC, (Final 2018), Sylane V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

U21A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan



Tue 12 Mar

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Duggan Park, (Round 1), Sarsfields V Mullagh/Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: Trevor Lohan

U21B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 1), Kinvara V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:30, Ref: Liam Gordon