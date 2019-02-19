Galway GAA Fixtures

FOOTBALL

Saturday 23rd February

John Dunne Cup

At Oughterard, Oughterard V Carna Cashel, 12i.n. Ref: M MacGearailt

At The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree, 4pm, Ref: R McNulty

At Páirc Na bhForbacha, Barna V Moycullen, 4pm, Ref: C Ryan

At Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Headford, 3:45pm, Ref: T Murphy

At Milltown, Milltown V Annaghdown, 4:30pm, Ref: A O’Connell

At Barnaderg, Killererin V Tuam Stars, 3pm, Ref: N Dempsey

Cahill Cup

At Williamstown, Williamstown V St Brendan’s, 3pm, Ref: T Ryder

At Caltra, Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough, 3pm, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

At Letterfrack, Renvyle V Cortoon Shamrocks, 3pm, Ref: M O Mainin

Sunday 24th February

Cahill Cup

At Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 11am, Ref: K Quinn

HURLING

Saturday 23rd February

Division 1 Hurling League

At Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Gort, 2pm, Ref: R McNicholas

At Castlegar, Castlegar V Sarsfields, 3:30pm, Ref: J Keane

At Tommy Larkins, Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle, 3:30pm, Ref: D Kelly

At Castledaly, St Thomas, St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 3:30pm, Ref: J McDonagh

At Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Loughrea, 3.30pm, Ref: A Kelly

At Portumna, Portumna V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 3.30pm, Ref: B Keon

Division 2 Hurling League

At Beagh, Beagh V Clarinbridge, 3.30pm, Ref: G O’Connor

At Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mullagh, 3.30pm, Ref: A Mooney

At Ballymacward, Pádraig Pearses V Ardrahan, 3.30pm, Ref: J Lundon

At Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 3.30pm, Ref: V Burke

At Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly, 3.30pm, Ref: M Conway

At Craughwell, Craughwell V Ballinderreen, 3.30pm, Ref: G Donoghue

Division 3 Hurling League

At Kilbeacanty, Kilbeacanty V Killimor, 3.30pm, Ref: N Quinn

At Kilconieron, Kilconieron V An Spidéal, 3.30pm, Ref: P Murphy

At Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 3:30pm, Ref: C Quinlan

 At Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Annaghdown, 3.30pm, Ref: R Stankard

At Carnmore, Carnmore V Kiltormer, 3.30pm, Ref: P Fahy

At Kinvara, Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle, 3.30pm, Ref: P Sheehan  

Sunday 24th February

Division 3 Hurling League

At Sylane, Sylane V Castlegar, 3.30pm, Ref: J Hoade

