Galway GAA Fixtures

FOOTBALL
Saturday 23rd February
John Dunne Cup
At Oughterard, Oughterard V Carna Cashel, 12i.n. Ref: M MacGearailt
At The Prairie, Salthill-Knocknacarra V Oranmore-Maree, 4pm, Ref: R McNulty
At Páirc Na bhForbacha, Barna V Moycullen, 4pm, Ref: C Ryan
At Caherlistrane, Caherlistrane V Headford, 3:45pm, Ref: T Murphy
At Milltown, Milltown V Annaghdown, 4:30pm, Ref: A O’Connell
At Barnaderg, Killererin V Tuam Stars, 3pm, Ref: N Dempsey
Cahill Cup
At Williamstown, Williamstown V St Brendan’s, 3pm, Ref: T Ryder
At Caltra, Caltra V Mountbellew/Moylough, 3pm, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
At Letterfrack, Renvyle V Cortoon Shamrocks, 3pm, Ref: M O Mainin
Sunday 24th February
Cahill Cup
At Oranmore, Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra, 11am, Ref: K Quinn
HURLING
Saturday 23rd February
Division 1 Hurling League
At Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Gort, 2pm, Ref: R McNicholas
At Castlegar, Castlegar V Sarsfields, 3:30pm, Ref: J Keane
At Tommy Larkins, Tommy Larkins V Cappataggle, 3:30pm, Ref: D Kelly
At Castledaly, St Thomas, St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, 3:30pm, Ref: J McDonagh
At Ballyloughane, Liam Mellows V Loughrea, 3.30pm, Ref: A Kelly
At Portumna, Portumna V Kilnadeema-Leitrim, 3.30pm, Ref: B Keon
Division 2 Hurling League
At Beagh, Beagh V Clarinbridge, 3.30pm, Ref: G O’Connor
At Athenry, St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Mullagh, 3.30pm, Ref: A Mooney
At Ballymacward, Pádraig Pearses V Ardrahan, 3.30pm, Ref: J Lundon
At Ahascragh, Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Abbeyknockmoy, 3.30pm, Ref: V Burke
At Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Killimordaly, 3.30pm, Ref: M Conway
At Craughwell, Craughwell V Ballinderreen, 3.30pm, Ref: G Donoghue
Division 3 Hurling League
At Kilbeacanty, Kilbeacanty V Killimor, 3.30pm, Ref: N Quinn
At Kilconieron, Kilconieron V An Spidéal, 3.30pm, Ref: P Murphy
At Maigh Cuilinn, Moycullen V Meelick-Eyrecourt, 3:30pm, Ref: C Quinlan
At Turloughmore, Turloughmore V Annaghdown, 3.30pm, Ref: R Stankard
At Carnmore, Carnmore V Kiltormer, 3.30pm, Ref: P Fahy
At Kinvara, Kinvara V Rahoon-Newcastle, 3.30pm, Ref: P Sheehan
Sunday 24th February
Division 3 Hurling League
At Sylane, Sylane V Castlegar, 3.30pm, Ref: J Hoade