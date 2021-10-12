Galway GAA Fixtures (12th – 18th October 2021)

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Annaghdown V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:45,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Milltown V Corofin 16:00,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Killannin V Oughterard 13:30,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 15:30,
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship – Relegation
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Cregg, (Quarter Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Caherlistrane 12:00,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Moycullen, (Quarter Final), St Michael’s V An Spidal 16:15,
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Prelim 1/4 Final), Loughrea V Clarinbridge 16:00,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Prelim 1/4 Final), Turloughmore V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 13:00,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Prelim 1/4 Final), Gort V Portumna 14:30,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Prelim 1/4 Final), Kilconieron V Padraig Pearses 16:00,
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Oilein rann V Oranmore-Maree 13:30,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mir V Killererin 15:30,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Quarter Final), Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy 14:30,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter Final), St Brendan’s V Mchel Breathnach 15:30,
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Relegation
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter Final), Menlough V Corofin 19:30,
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Milltown, (Quarter Final), Williamstown V Kilconly 12:00,
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout
Wed, 13 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Quarter-Final), Sarsfields V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30,
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Semi-Final), Padraig Pearses V Sarsfields 16:00,
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Kiltormer 13:30,
Division 5 League – North
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Final), Ballinasloe V Caltra 19:30,
Keogh Accountancy Junior Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: The Priarie, (West Semi Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Renvyle 16:00,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Moycullen, (West Semi Final), Moycullen V Barna 16:00,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Caherlistrane, (North Semi Final), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 16:30,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Athenry, (North Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Claregalway 16:30,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Crestwood, (Relegation Play Off ), Fr Griffins/ire g V Clifden 16:00,
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Mervue, (Relegation Play Off ), St. James V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 16:30,
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Football League/Shield
Fri, 15 Oct, Venue: Glenamaddy, (North Final), Glinsk V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 19:30,
Keogh Accountancy Junior B Football Championship
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Co. Final), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:30,
Minor (U17) B Knockout
Sun, 17 Oct, Venue: Loughrea, (Final), Carnmore V Ballinderreen 12:00,
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: Clonbur, (Co. Final), St Michael’s V Cortoon Shamrocks 15:00,
Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship
Sat, 16 Oct, Venue: The Priarie, (Co. Semi Final), Moycullen V Corofin 13:00,
Sweeney Oil U17 B Football Championship
Tue, 12 Oct, Venue: Duggan Park , (Shield Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30,