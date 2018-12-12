Current track
Galway GAA Fixtures

Written by on 12 December 2018

Fri 14 Dec

Division 2 League, Venue: Knockdoe, (Final), Caherlistrane V An Spidéal 20:30, Ref: Martin Flaherty

Sat 15 Dec

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (2017 Final), Turloughmore V Liam Mellows 13:30, Ref: Alan Kelly

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Dangan, (Semi-Final), Clarinbridge V Castlegar 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Final), Ballinderreen V Carnmore 13:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Sun 16 Dec

U21 A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ardrahan 11:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Killimor, (Semi-Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Tommy Larkins 11:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: TBC, (Semi-Final), Moycullen V Meelick-Eyrecourt 11:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas

