Galway GAA Fixtures

28 November 2018

Wed 28 Nov
Division 1 League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 9), Annaghdown V Corofin 20:00, Ref: James Molloy

Sat 01 Dec
Division 3 League, Venue: TBC, (Final ), Oranmore-Maree V Kilconly 14:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Division 4 League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 8), Clifden V An Fhairche – Clonbur 14:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Division 4 League, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 9), Dunmore MacHales V Glenamaddy 16:00, Ref: Tony Keating

Sun 02 Dec

U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Carnmore, (2017 Semi-Final), Turloughmore V Clarinbridge 12:00, Ref: Liam Gordon
U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Ballinderreen, (2017 Semi-Final Replay), Liam Mellows V Loughrea 12:00, Ref: John McDonagh

U21A Hurling Championship, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 3), Craughwell V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 12:00, Ref: Shane Hynes

U21A1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castledaly, (Round 2B), St Thomas V Oranmore-Maree 00:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Sylane, (Play-Off), Sylane V Ballygar 12:00, Ref: Adrian Mooney
U21B Hurling Championship, Venue: Mullagh, (Quarter-Final), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy 12:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Ahascragh, (Round 3), Cois Fharraige V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 12:00, Ref: James Lundon
U21B1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Castlegar, (Semi-Final), Rahoon-Newcastle V Carnmore 12:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Minor C Championship, Venue: TBC, (Co. Final), Kilconly V An Fhairche – Clonbur 12:00, Ref: TBC

Junior Hurling League, Venue: New Inn, (Semi-Final), Ballinderreen V Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

