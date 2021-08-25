Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 25 Aug
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 4), Caltra V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Corofin, (Round 4), Corofin V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 4), Barna V Moycullen 19:30, Ref: James Molloy
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V St Michael’s 19:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
Sweeney Oil U19 A West Championship, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Barnaderg, (Round 3), Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin V Caherlistrane 19:00, Ref: Gerald Anthony Lohan
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 3), Kilconly V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
Sweeney Oil U19 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Northern Gaels 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 5), Salthill-Knocknacarra V An Spideál 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Sweeney Oil U19 B West Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Micheál Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 4), Cortoon Shamrocks V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Sweeney Oil U19 C North Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Milltown 19:00, Ref: John Fahy
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 6), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V St. Patricks 19:30, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U19 C West Championship, Venue: Páirc an Chathánaigh, (Round 6), An Cheathrú Rua V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)
Sweeney Oil U17 B North Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 5), Ballinasloe V Kinvara 19:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
Thu 26 Aug
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 4), Ardrahan V Sarsfields 19:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship North, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Annaghdown 19:15, Ref: Sean Lyons
Fri 27 Aug
U12 Roinn 2 Cup, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Quarter Final 1), Michael Cusacks V Tommy Larkins 19:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Martin Collins
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 1), Claregalway V Corofin 19:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 1), Barna V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 1), Kinvara V Craughwell GAA Club 19:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea Gaelic Football 19:00, Ref: Cathal McMahon
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 1), Caherlistrane V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Charlie Ward
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 1), Killannin V An Spideál 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Ballinasloe V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 1), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Colm Conway
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Clonbur, (Round 1), St. Patricks V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Peter Bane
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Kilconnell, (Round 3), St Gabriel’s V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Gerry Daly
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Milltown 19:00, Ref: Noel Finnegan
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 3), Northern Gaels V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 19:00, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Headford, (Round 1), Headford V Claregalway 19:45, Ref: Tony Keating
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Indreabhán, (Round 2), Micheál Breathnach V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:45, Ref: John Keane
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Mullagh Hurling Club Grounds, (Round 4), Mullagh V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cappataggle, (Round 4), Cappataggle V Beagh 18:30, Ref: Peter Murphy
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 4), Rahoon-Newcastle V Moycullen Iománíocht 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Killimor 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 4), Killimordaly V Castlegar 18:30, Ref: Michael Conway
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 4), Kilconieron V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 4), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 4), Abbeyknockmoy V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 4), Kiltormer V Sylane 18:30, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 4), Craughwell GAA Club V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: Kevin Egan
Minor A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Semi-Final), Oranmore-Maree V Clarinbridge 18:45, Ref: Paul Fahy
Minor A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Quarter-Final), Carnmore V Gort 18:45, Ref: Shane Curley
Sat 28 Aug
Division 3 Hurling League, Venue: Duggan Park, (Final), Killimor V Clarinbridge 18:00, Ref: Gerry Donoghue
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Tuam Stars V Claregalway 11:00, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 2), Corofin V Annaghdown 11:45, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Claregalway V Annaghdown 12:30, Ref: Tommy Hynes
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn A, Venue: Corofin, (Round 3), Tuam Stars V Corofin 13:15, Ref: Anthony Coyne
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Moycullen V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Barna 11:45, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty
Niall McGinn Cup Roinn B, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 3), Barna V Oranmore-Maree 13:15, Ref: Christopher Ryan
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: Sean Glynn
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 2), Craughwell GAA Club V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:45, Ref: David Cunningham
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), Loughrea Gaelic Football V Craughwell GAA Club 12:30, Ref: Sean Glynn
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn A, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 3), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 13:15, Ref: David Cunningham
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Dunmore MacHales V Caherlistrane 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Headford 11:45, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Caherlistrane V Headford 12:30, Ref: Tony Keating
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn B, Venue: Dunmore, (Round 3), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 13:15, Ref: Padraic Kelly
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 1), An Cheathrú Rua V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Noel Cummins
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Clifden V Micheál Breathnach 11:45, Ref: Noel Cummins
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn C, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 3), Micheál Breathnach V An Cheathrú Rua 12:30, Ref: Noel Cummins
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Mervue, (Round 1), St. James V St Michael’s 11:00, Ref: Noel Barrett
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St Michael’s V Claregalway 11:45, Ref: Noel Barrett
Tommy Kelly Cup Roinn D, Venue: Mervue, (Round 3), Claregalway V St. James 12:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Killannin V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Ger Cahill
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), An Spideál V Ballinasloe 11:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V An Spideál 12:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn A, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 3), Ballinasloe V Killannin 13:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 2), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 2), Oughterard V St. Patricks 11:45, Ref: Peter Bane
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), St. Patricks V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 12:30, Ref: Peter Bane
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn B, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 3), Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 13:15, Ref: Peter Bane
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 3), Menlough V Caltra 10:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Monivea-Abbey 11:15, Ref: Paul Quinn
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), St Gabriel’s V Menlough 12:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), Monivea-Abbey V Caltra 12:45, Ref: Paul Quinn
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn C, Venue: Menlough, (Round 5), St Brendan’s V St Gabriel’s 13:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Milltown, (Round 3), Milltown V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 10:30, Ref: Noel Finnegan
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Kilconly V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:15, Ref: Noel Finnegan
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Milltown, (Round 4), Milltown V Northern Gaels 12:00, Ref: Tom Ryder
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Cortoon Shamrocks V Kilkerrin/Clonberne/Killererin 12:45, Ref: Noel Finnegan
St Columba’s Credit Union Cup Roinn D, Venue: Milltown, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Kilconly 13:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Headford V Barna 11:00, Ref: John Patrick Moore
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 2), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:45, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Claregalway V Barna 12:30, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn A, Venue: Claregalway Lakeview, (Round 3), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Headford 13:15, Ref: Odhran Loughrey
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Corofin 11:00, Ref: Conal Burke
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 2), Corofin V Monivea-Abbey 11:45, Ref: Conal Burke
Coiste Peil Cup Roinn B, Venue: Tuam Stars Pitch, (Round 3), Monivea-Abbey V Tuam Stars 12:30, Ref: Conal Burke
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Letterfrack, (Round 7), Renvyle V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Cregg, (Round 4), Annaghdown V Ballygar 12:00, Ref: James Hoade
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheál Breathnach 18:00, Ref: Murt Cualin
Sun 29 Aug
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 4), Ballygar V Salthill-Knocknacarra 12:00, Ref: David Staunton
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Meelick-Eyrecourt 12:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 4), Ballinderreen V Liam Mellows 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (Round 4), Portumna V Sarsfields 18:00, Ref: Brian Keon
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 4), Carnmore V Menlo Emmetts 18:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Keogh Accountancy Junior A Championship West, Venue: Leitir Mór, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V An Cheathrú Rua 14:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
Keogh Accountancy Junior C Championship West, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 7), Oughterard V Salthill-Knocknacarra 14:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 4), Ballinasloe V Craughwell GAA Club 18:00, Ref: Trevor Lohan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 4), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Sylane 12:00, Ref: Vincent Burke
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Skehana, (Round 4), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam 18:00, Ref: James Lundon
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Ardrahan 12:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 4), Clarinbridge V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Pascal Sheehan
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 4), Castlegar V Bearna-Na Forbacha 12:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 4), An Spideál V Moycullen Iománíocht 12:00, Ref: John Keane
Sweeney Oil U17 A Football Championship, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (West Final), St. James V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: James Molloy
Mon 30 Aug
Under 15 B1 Hurling Shield, Venue: St Thomas, (Semi Final), St Thomas V Portumna 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Hurling Cup, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Semi Final 1), Clarinbridge V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Hurling Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Semi Final 2), Oranmore-Maree V Carnmore 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Hurling Shield, Venue: Turloughmore, (Semi Final 1), Turloughmore V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A Hurling Shield, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi Final 2), Kinvara V Loughrea 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Mullagh, (Semi Final 1), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 A1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Semi Final 2), Ballinderreen V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 B Hurling Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (Semi Final 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Gort 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Kilconieron, (Semi Final 1), Kilconieron V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 B1 Hurling Cup, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Semi Final 2), Ballygar V Four Roads 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Hurling A1 Shield, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Semi Final 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16 Hurling A1 Shield, Venue: Killimor, (Semi Final 2), Fr. Joe Walsh’s V Sylane 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16C Hurling Cup, Venue: Cregg, (Semi Final), Annaghdown V Micheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16C Hurling Cup, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Semi Final 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Rahoon-Newcastle 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 16C Hurling Shield, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Semi Final), Tommy Larkins V Tuam 18:30, Ref: TBC
Sweeney Oil U19 A North Championship, Venue: Monivea, (Round 4), Monivea-Abbey V Dunmore MacHales 19:00, Ref: Martin Flaherty
Tue 31 Aug
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 1), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballygar 18:30, Ref: Charlie Ward
Wed 01 Sep
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Beagh 18:30, Ref: Michael Melia
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 5), Rahoon-Newcastle V Cappataggle 18:30, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 5), Sarsfields V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 3), Turloughmore V Killimordaly 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 5), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 5), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:30, Ref: TBC
Junior B Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club, (Round 5), Carnmore V Kilconieron 18:30, Ref: Alan Kelly
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Menlo Emmetts, (Round 5), Menlo Emmetts V Abbeyknockmoy 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes
Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Sylane, (Round 5), Sylane V Craughwell GAA Club 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Junior C1 Hurling Championship Group 4, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 1), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 18:30, Ref: Liam Conghaile
Sweeney Oil U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (West Semi Final), Barna V St Michael’s 18:45, Ref: Muiris Mac Gearailt
Sweeney Oil U17 C West Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 6), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:00, Ref: Mairtín O Curraoin (coilm)