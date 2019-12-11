Galway GAA Financial Report presented to clubs Thursday night

The Galway GAA End of Year Financial Report will be presented at a Meeting of Club Officers and Delegates tomorrow night at 8pm in the Claregalway Hotel. The Report will be presented by the County Treasurer Michael Burke and Representatives from DHKN Accountants and will provide clarification on the Accounts ahead of the County Convention next Monday night.

Delegates will get a clearer picture of Galway GAA’s current financial plight, which includes a deficit for the year of over €260,000 and a continuing debt of just over €1.7 million owed to Central Council. There was a big drop of over €700,000 in fundraising income for the year and both Galway senior teams early championship exit meant Team Administration expenses were down €230,000 in total. Some of the key figures on the 2019 accounts being presented tomorrow night are:

The Deficit for the Year after providing for interest costs and the depreciation of fixed assets is €601,379 (€261,248 before depreciation)

(down from €4,947,134 in 2018) Expenditure for the year was €4,320,919 (down from €4,573,303 in 2018)

As of Oct 31st 2019, Galway County Board owe €1,712,037 to Central Council of the GAA

2019 is Fundraising Income down from €860,228 in 2018 to €144,743 in 2019

in 2019 County Teams Administration costs down from €1,842,231 in 2018 to €1,612,349 in 2019

in 2019 Legal and Professional Fees UP from €20,399 in 2018 to €140,385 in 2019

in 2019 Club Gate Receipts, Commercial & Other Income UP from €1,049,189 in 2018 to €1,248,439 in 2019

in 2019 2019 Club Hurling Gate Receipts (by Oct 31 st )€ 590,953

)€ 2019 Club Football Gate Receipts (by Oct 31st)€333,414