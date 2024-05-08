Galway GAA Finance & Operations Manager Appointment

Share story:

Galway GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Sean O’Connor as the new Finance & Operations Manager. Sean joins us from Galway Property Management, where he held the position of General Manager. He succeeds Mark Gottsche, who is transitioning to the role of National Operations & Engagement Manager for Games Development at Croke Park.

Sean brings a wealth of experience in financial administration, commercial development, and facilities management to his new role. Sean’s active involvement with Loughrea Gaelic Football Club, where he served as Chairperson and contributes as a coach at the juvenile level, underscores his deep commitment to Gaelic games.

Galway GAA Chairperson Paul Bellew stated “We are delighted to have Sean on board and look forward to working closely with him. This is a pivotal role, and Sean’s extensive skill set will undoubtedly benefit Galway GAA in the years to come. Change brings opportunity and Sean has the energy and expertise to bring new ideas and insights that will have a significant impact. We wish him every success in his new role and supporting him in it.”

He also added “On behalf of everyone associated with Gaelic games in Galway, I want to take the opportunity to acknowledge and thank Mark Gottsche for the indelible impact he has made on Galway GAA. He has been the key driving force in transforming the financial and reputational position of Galway GAA over the past 5 years. His contribution can never be overstated. We owe him a sincere debt of gratitude and we look forward to building on the position he has put us in over the next few years.”

Sean O’Connor is set to commence his role as Finance & Operations Manager on June 24th, 2024. Galway GAA extend our best wishes to both Sean and Mark in their respective roles and look forward to working closely with them in the years ahead.