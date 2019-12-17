Galway GAA County Board Convention – As it Happened

The Galway GAA Convention was held last night in the Salthill Hotel. Here is what unfolded.

7.18pm – Welcome from Pat Kearney and on to the minutes of last year’s AGM. No objections. Standing Orders outlined. Pat saying that with three orders gone so fast, we should be out quickly. Laugh from the attendance. On to the Secretary’s report….

7.38pm – Seamus O’Grady’s Secretary’s Report is adopted and it’s on to the financial report. Mike Burke starts his Treasurer’s Report, albeit a shortened version as delegates were presented with the full detailed accounts last Thursday night. “We are the most regulated county in Ireland”, he says. “We are not the Basket Case some would like to believe”….

7.43pm – Total debts have come down. Investment has been made in grounds around the county. Tuam Stadium and Duggan Park mentioned. The deficit of €261,248 is explained. More money was spent on coaching and games development. Galway lost out on €200,000 because of their early elimination from the senior hurling and football championships and will have to have a fundraising target of €500,000 per annum.

7.49pm – €92,000 was raised from the 2019 Car Draw. Another big concert is hoped to be organised for Pearse Stadium in 2020.

7.58pm – Treasurer Mike Burke was asked to give a breakdown of money spent on various Galway teams in 2019.

€593,844 – Senior Hurling

€568,163 – Senior Football

€113,000 – Minor Football

€125,000 – Minor Hurling

€122,474 – U20 Football

€83,222 – U20 Hurling

8.24pm – Chairman Pat Kearney delivers his address. He pays tribute to now former senior team managers Micheal Donoghue and Kevin Walsh. He says it’s “Positive news about the round robin in the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship”. He gives special praise to Camogie and Ladies Football managers Cathal Murray and Timmy Rabbitte…

8.35pm – Some more points from Chairman Pat Kearney…

*Looks like season tickets will be sold out for 2020 in both football and hurling.

*We got the right man in Mark Gottsche and I am confident that we will continue to improve on our regulations.

*There are a lot of problems….Club amalgamation is going to become more common. The Junior player must get a chance to play at a high level.

*Governance is an issue but we are working on it.

*Looking for more from Leinster. Looking for more support.

*Social media abuse is not acceptable. It’s evil and bad minded. It has not been easy.

*He has a dig at someone regarding Davy Fitz as manager.

*The media get a dig as well. “Report on the facts.”

*We need lights in Tuam Stadium…..

8.43pm – Roll Call of delegates ahead of the Election of Officers

8.45pm – The vote for Chairman of the County Board is first up in the Election of Officers. Pat Kearney v Mick Culhane. The election will be overseen by Gary McMahon, Head of Corporate Services, Communications & Community at Galway City Council who explains the procedures to the delegates…

9.00pm – The voting for Chairman is about to begin. 256 votes in total are to be cast…..

9.05pm – The votes are collected. Unopposed positions are then filled.

9.26pm – PAT KEARNEY WINS THE VOTE 146-110 to remain as Galway County Board Chairman for a fourth year in 2020. Mick Culhane is about to speak to delegates. He congratulates Pat Kearney and wishes Galway the very best for the year ahead. Pat Kearney follows…

9.44pm – Delegates are handed ballot papers to vote en bloc for the other positions. Gary McMahon says it will take some time. The meeting moves on the Bye-Laws and Motions.

10.33pm – More votes in at Galway GAA Convention:

*Mike McMahon elected as Assistant Secretary, Mary Judge withdrew

*John Tobin elected Coaching Officer with 154 votes to Gerry Naughton’s 102

*Seamus Finnerty elected PRO with 183 votes to Mike Hehir’s 73

*Siobhan Walsh (Kilconly) elected Irish Language Officer with 160 votes to Joseph Lee’s 93

10.55pm – Connacht Council Delegates Election Result: TOMMY KELLY (Corofin) wins with 140 votes and is elected after first count. Kelly’s surplus was distributed with CHRISTY BROWNE (Ballinasloe) elected with 98 votes. Micheál Geraghty (Tuam Stars) loses out with 74 votes.

Croke Park Central Council Delegate Election Result: First Count – Mike Larkin 109 Mattie Kilroy 89 Tony Lee 58. Tony Lee eliminated and his votes distributed….Mattie Kilroy receives 40…Mike Larkin receives 12…..MATTIE KILROY (CALTRA) is elected on second count with 129 votes to Mike Larkin’s 121.

11.05pm – Meeting Ends