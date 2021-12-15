Galway GAA Convention Report

The annual Galway GAA Convention was held via Microsoft teams last night. Reporting on some of the main talking points is Johnathan Higgins…

2020 Galway GAA County Board Officers:

Chairperson: Paul Bellew (Padraig Pearses)

Vice Chairperson: Mary Judge (Caherlistrane)

Secretary: Seamus O’Grady (Monivea Abbey)

Asst Secretary: Mike McMahon (Clarinbridge)

Treasurer: Mike Burke (Kinvara)

Asst Treasurer: Mark Brennan (Turloughmore)

P.R.O: Michelle Healy (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

Development Officer: Paddy O’Griofa (Micheal Breathnach)

Oifeagach Gaeilge: Cormac O’Connaire (Na Piarsaigh)

Connacht Council Delegates: Tommy Kelly (Corofin) & Christy Browne (Ballinasloe)

Ard Comhairle Delegate: Mattie Kilroy (Caltra)

