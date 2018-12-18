Galway GAA Convention – as it happened

The annual Galway GAA Convention took place last night in the Claregalway Hotel with every club in Galway represented in anticipation of a robust discussion on the state of the counties finances and aftermath of a Croke Park audit. Here is how the evening unfolded…

6.58pm People queuing to get in for the scheduled 7pm start.

7.15pm Claregalway Hotel ballroom packed to capacity.

7.23pm Meeting begins. Minutes of last year’s convention not available so not being noted!

7.40pm Mazars report presented to county management committee. Recommendations accepted by committee.

7.41pm Seamus O’Grady reads his secretaries report. Good response from delegates. O’Grady praised by John Joe Holleran. Report adopted.

7.46pm Mike Burke begins his Treasurers report. All eyes and ears on the top table. Mike mentions a number issues: the use of a Galway GAA credit card for personal expenses was a “serious misuse of Galway money”, lack of control regarding tickets and management of match day receipts. “The job of cleaning up Galway GAA is well under way”, he says.

7.57pm Mike Burke goes through the income and expenditure report page by page. Over €1.8 million was spent on all county teams in 2018.

8.03pm There will definitely be a concert in Pearse Stadium in 2020, but it is not certain if there will be one in 2019. “Move On!” shouts a number of delegates.

8.04pm Mike Burke mentions he was shocked to hear that €440,000 owed for tickets in 2016 was not paid for a year. “The left hand did not know what the right hand was doing.”

8.09pm Questions being taken from the floor. The temperature starts to move up a few degrees.

8.16pm A discrepancy seems to arise between the DHKN accountant and Mike Burke but it is pointed out that the 2018 report did not include receipts from county finals at the time of going to print.

8.28pm John Joe Holleran explains the reason match day expenses were paid by Galway in Pearse Stadium was because Leinster Council refused. Pat Kearney said they will sit down with Leinster GAA and demand a better deal. Mike Burke says Galway are not getting a fair deal and only 15% of home gate receipts.

8.44pm Delegates starting to round on the top table now. One asks how the accounts can be signed off after the issues raised by the Treasurer. Another delegate says the “culture is rotten to the core”. Yet another enquires as to whether DHKN were invited to get involved in 2017 and if not why?

8.48pm Pat Kearney says the information was not made available to DHKN who, when they went to undertake a review, were told there was no accounts.

8.49pm The decibel level is ever increasing from the delegates. One shouts up “The management structure is not fit for purpose”. Several delegates demand more answers.

8.51pm Mike Burke responds. He says there was no information made available to him in his first 6 months as Treasurer. One delegate says “it is clear the delegates have no confidence in the management committee”.

8.54pm Mike Burke says he believes the Treasurers report was true and fair on Oct 31st when published. Another delegate says he does not see any legal impediment into the 10 recommendations being discussed. Mike Burke responds to another comment by saying Galway GAA doesn’t need a CEO but a Finanacial Officer and he/she needs to be put in place ASAP. Pat Kearney adds “We need a Chief Operations Officer with a strong financial background.”

9.45pm After 2 hours of fractious debate, Mike Burke indicates he is putting his report to the floor. Noel Treacy, former Chairman, takes the Microphone. He appeals for the accounts to be signed off.

9.53pm Delegates want a show of hands. Mike Burke says if his Treasurer’s report is not signed off by delegates, he would be placed in a “precarious position”.

9.56pm Treasurers report carried by an unconvincing majority of hands. The auditors report begins.

10.05pm Connacht Council secretary John Prenty speaks.

10.09pm Chairman Pat Kearney gives his report. He says “we are moving forward and that is all i’m saying about it.” He mentions the implementation of the Mazars report, governance and child welfare issues, discipline, GDPR and the threat of other sports before he finishes.

10.16pm The roll call is undertaken before the election of officers.

10.45pm The Salthill Knocknacarra motion (below) is debated. It is soon withdrawn to be discussed later during the segment on bye-laws.

10.58pm The recommendation on restructuring the senior and intermediate hurling leagues will go before the first hurling committee meeting of the new year.

11.07pm Craughwell’s two recommendations about regrading are defeated. The recommendation to admit the chairman of the Tribesmen Supporters Club to the management committee of the county board will be looked at in the new year.

11.21pm The Bye Laws are discussed. Salthill Knocknacarra’s motion is defeated after strong opposition from a number of Junior club delegates.

11.38pm Results of the two election contests are announced. First up it’s the position of Vice Chairman. John Moylan (Beagh) 135 Kenneth Fox (Maigh Cuilinn) 111. John Moylan is the new Vice Chairman of Galway GAA.

11.40pm Next is the final tally for the 2 positions of Connacht Council delegate: John Joe Holleran (An Fhairce) 98, Christy Browne (Ballinasloe) 94, Noel Treacy (Padraig Pearses) 48. John Joe Holleran and Christy Browne are elected.

11.45pm Meeting ends.