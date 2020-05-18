Tonight on Over the Line we launch our series of Galway GAA Club Teams of the Decade, where we select the best fifteen CLUB players from the 1960’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, 00’s and 10’s. We will look at assembling the best team of players who were pivotal to their clubs success at Senior, Intermediate or Junior and may not necessarily have been a big name at county level. We start our discussion with the 1960’s, a decade dominated by football in Galway due to the huge success of the famed 3 in a row team. Tuam Stars were just completing 7 in a row at the start of the decade when their great rivals Dunmore won the first of 5 championships. Fr Griffins became a force, as did Mountbellew, who won back to back titles midway through the decade while teams like Milltown and Ballygar were a regular threat. In Hurling, Fohenagh completed back to back championships in 1960 before Turloughmore took over and won their famous 6 in a row. City rivals Liam Mellows and Castlegar also won championships late in the decade but it was an era when Galway senior hurlers were playing without success in Munster and the glory days of the 80’s seemed an eternity away.

The 1960’s Teams of the Decade will be announced on Monday, May 25th at 8.30pm. On the night we will start the process to pick the team of the 70’s and so on for the next 6 weeks. If you have any suggestions as to players you think should be considered, log on to the Galway Bay FM Sports Facebook page and make a comment.

Fohenagh 1960

Turloughmore 6 in a row Champions

Castlegar, SHC winners 1967 and 1969

Liam Mellows 1968 County Champions

Tuam Stars 1962 county champions

Dunmore MacHales 1968 champions

Mountbellew 1964 and 65 SFC winners

Fr Griffins 1967 Champions