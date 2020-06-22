Galway GAA Club Teams of the 2000s announced

The Galway club hurling and football teams of the ‘Noughties’ have been announced with 15 players selected from the years 2000 to 2009. In hurling the team includes 6 players from Portumna, who won 5 county championships and 3 All Ireland titles in the decade, as well as 2 from Athenry and Loughrea and one each from Clarinbridge, Tynagh Abbey Duniry, Castlegar, Gort and Craughwell.

Galway Club Hurling Team 2000 to 2009:

Liam Donoghue Clarinbridge Liam Hodgins Abbey Duniry Eugene McEntee Portumna Ollie Canning Portumna Brian Mahoney Loughrea Brian Feeney Athenry Brian Higgins Athenry Andy Smith Portumna Ger Farragher Castlegar Damien Hayes Portumna Kevin ‘Chunky’ Hayes Portumna Joe Canning Portumna Johnny O’Loughlin Loughrea Ollie Fahy Gort Fergal Healy Craughwell

Subs:

Peter Commins (Gort)

Greg Kennedy (Loughrea)

Paul Hardiman (Athenry)

Micheal Donoghue (Clarinbridge)

Derek Hardiman (Mullagh)

Shane Kavanagh (Kinvara)

Garret Heagney (Portumna)

David Tierney (Kilnadeema Leitrim)

Donal Moran (Athenry)

Gavin Keary (Loughrea)

The club football team features 4 players from Corofin, who won five county titles in the decade, 3 players from Killererin who won two titles, 2 from Caltra and Salthill Knocknacarra who both followed up county title wins with All Ireland success and one each from Mountbellew Moylough, Caherlistrane, Milltown and Cortoon Shamrocks. Players like Kieran Fitzgerald, Gary Sice, Paul Conroy and Jamie Murphy were held over for consideration next week for the 2010s team.

Club Football Team 2000 to 2009:

Alan Keane (Killererin) Damien Burke (Corofin) Finian Hanley (Salthill-Knocknacarra) Michael Comer (Corofin) Declan Meehan (Caltra) Diarmaid Blake (Milltown) Alan Burke (Corofin) Joe Bergin (Mountbellew-Moylough) Michael Donnellan (Dunmore & Salthill-Knocknacarra). Cormac Bane (Caherlistrane) Padraic Joyce (Killererin) Tommie Joyce (Killererin) Derek Savage (Cortoon Shamrocks) Michael Meehan (Caltra) Alan O’Donovan (Corofin)

Subs and honourable mentions:

Brian Donnellan (Mountbellew-Moylough) 2. Ciaran McGrath (Corofin) 3. David Finnegan (Cortoon Shamrocks) 4. Brian Kilroy (Caltra) 5. Niall Coyne (Carna-Caiseal) 6. Ronan Leonard (Annaghdown) 7. Darren Mullahy (Milltown). 8. Aidan Donnellan (Corofin) 9. Niall Coleman (Annaghdown). 10. Paul Clancy (Maigh Cuilinn) 11. Kieran Comer (Corofin) 12. Mark Lydon (Maigh Cuilinn). 13. Michael Newell (Annaghdown) 14. Shay Walsh (Glenamaddy) 15. Noel Meehan (Caltra).

HONOURABLE MENTIONS: Goalkeepers: Kevin Kilroy (Caltra), Paul Doherty (Tuam Stars).

DEFENDERS: Tomás Meehan (Caltra), Gary Delaney (Corofin), Adrian Fitzpatrick (Annaghdown), Gareth Bradshaw (Maigh Cuilinn), Colm Colleran (Mountbellew-Moylough), Gordon Morley (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Alan Glynn (St Michael’s)

MIDFIELDERS: Barry Cullinane (Claregalway), Morgan Duggan (Annaghdown), Pat Gilmore (Cortoon Shamrocks), Michael Mitchell and Martin Bermingham (Killererin), Cathal Blake (Milltown).

FORWARDS: Joe Canney (Corofin), Nicholas Joyce (Killererin), Matthew Clancy (Oughterard), Séamus Rabbitte, Seán Armstrong and Alan Kerins (Salthill-Knocknacarra), Brian Faherty and Tomás Higgins (Maigh Cuilinn), Joseph Meehan and Derry O’Brien (Mountbellew-Moylough), Mickey Costelloe (Cortoon Shamrocks), Fiachra Breathnach (Naomh Anna, Leitir Móir), Damien Dunleavy (Kilkerrin-Clonberne), Cillín de Paor (An Cheathrú Rua).