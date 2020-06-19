Galway GAA Club Teams of the 2000’s announced next Monday

The Galway club football and hurling teams from the decade 2000 to 2009 will be announced next Monday night, June 19th from 8pm to 10pm on Over the Line. The football decade was dominated by Corofin, who won 5 championships and 6 league titles, while Killererin won 2 championships, Annaghdown won 1 and both Caltra and Salthill Knocknacarra followed their county title wins with provincial and All Ireland success. In hurling, the 2000s saw Athenry continue their domination of the club game with 3 county and 2 more All Ireland titles at the start of the decade, but then along came Portumna with 5 county championships and 3 All Irelands. Clarinbridge and Loughrea also won historic titles in the 2000s and will be expected to have players on the fifteen selected, as well as a number among the honourable mentions.

Corofin champions 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2009

2009 All Ireland champions Portumna

Caltra – All Ireland club champions 2004

Clarinbridge 2001 county champions

Killererin, county champions in 2004 and 2007

2006 county champions Loughrea

Annaghdown – football champions 2001

Salthill Knocknacarra – All Ireland club champions 2006

Athenry – All Ireland club champions 2000 & 2001

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS:

2000

Preliminary Round: Corofin 1-12 Oranmore Maree 2-3; Salthill Knocknacarra 1-15 An Spideal 1-10; Mountbellew Moylough 0-10 Milltown 0-7; An Cheathru Rua 1-13 Monivea Abbey 1-6; Menlough 1-10 Caltra 1-6; Cortoon Shamrocks 3-13 Moycullen 2-8

1st Round: Corofin 2-12 Annaghdown 0-9; Killannin 0-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-4; Dunmore MacHales 2-15 Connemara Thiar 0-7; Tuam Stars 0-19 NUIG 1-10; Mountbellew Moylough 2-15 Clonbur 0-13; Barna 1-9 Salthill Knocknacarra 1-8; Killererin 0-14 Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-9; Menlough 0-16 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11

Quarter Finals: Killannin 2-10 Barna 1-8; Dunmore MacHales 1-12 Tuam Stars 1-9; Mountbellew Moylough 2-7 Menlough 1-10, Mountbellew Moylough 1-15 Menlough 1-7 replay; Corofin 2-12 Killererin 0-10

Semi Finals: Corofin 3-11 Mountbellew Moylough 2-7; Killannin 1-7 Dunmore MacHales 0-10, Killannin 1-5 Dunmore MacHales 0-6 replay

Final: Corofin 1-3 Killannin 0-3

2001

Preliminary Round: Dunmore MacHales 1-9 Corofin 0-11; An Spideal 2-7 Mountbellew Moylough 1-10, An Spideal 2-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-12 replay; Tuam Stars 0-12 Glenamaddy 0-8; Salthill Knocknacarra 0-13 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-6; Ballinasloe 0-9 Oranmore Maree 0-7; NUIG 2-9 Connemara Thiar 1-6

1st Round: Annaghdown 0-9 Tuam Stars 0-7; Killannin 0-12 Milltown 1-6; Killererin 0-10 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-8; Monivea Abbey 0-4 An Cheathru Rua 0-4, Monivea Abbey 1-14 An Cheathru Rua 2-9 replay; Barna 0-13 Moycullen 2-6; Ballinasloe 2-12 An Spideal 1-8; NUIG 0-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-10; Caltra 3-13 Menlough 0-5

Quarter Finals: Annaghdown 0-13 NUIG 1-9; Killannin 0-12 Barna 0-12, Killannin 1-4 Barna 0-6 replay; Killererin 1-7 Ballinasloe 1-6; Monivea Abbey 0-11 Caltra 1-5

Semi Finals: Annaghdown 0-8 Killannin 0-6; Killererin 1-13 Monivea Abbey 0-11

Final: Annaghdown 1-7 Killererin 0-8

2002

1st Round: Moycullen 2-13 Milltown 1-7; An Spideal 1-10 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-12; An Cheathru Rua 1-5 Tuam Stars 0-6; Oranmore Maree 2-9 Caltra 0-10; Corofin 1-11 Dunmore MacHales 1-9; Killererin 1-12 Oughterard 2-4; Mountbellew Moylough 1-12 Annaghdown 1-7; Salthill Knocknacarra 1-15 Glenamaddy 1-10; Killannin 1-11 Barna 0-7; Monivea Abbey 0-12 St Brendans 1-8

Qualifiers: Milltown 0-16 NUIG 0-11; Caltra 2-14 Tuam Stars 0-17 AET; Dunmore MacHales 2-11 Glenamaddy 1-11; Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-12 St Brendans 1-7; Annaghdown 1-14 Barna 0-11; Oughterard 3-13 Connemara Thiar 1-13

2nd Round: Moycullen 0-10 Killannin 0-8; Corofin 0-9 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-7; An Cheathru Rua 2-13 Killererin 2-12 AET (Killererin refused to play extra time); Milltown 1-11 Salthill Knocknacarra 1-10; Oranmore Maree 2-10 Monivea Abbey 1-9; Mountbellew Moylough 1-12 An Spideal 1-5; Annaghdown 3-17 Oughterard 2-10; Dunmore MacHales 0-7 Caltra 0-5

Quarter Finals: Milltown 1-8 Dunmore MacHales 1-8, Milltown 0-16 Dunmore MacHales 0-14 AET replay; Mountbellew Moylough 0-13 Moycullen 0-10; Annaghdown 2-3 Oranmore Maree 0-11; Corofin 1-12 AN Cheathru Rua 1-6

Semi Finals: Corofin 1-13 Milltown 1-6; Annaghdown 0-9 Mountbellew Moylough 0-8

Final: Corofin 3-11 Annaghdown 2-2

2003

1st Round: Kilkerrin Clonberne 2-10 Claregalway 1-11; Mountbellew Moylough 0-16 Carna Cashel 1-6; Corofin 1-13 Moycullen 0-12; Oranmore Maree 0-12 Dunmore MacHales 0-9; St Brendans 0-10 Annaghdown 1-4; Salthill Knocknacarra 2-11 Glenamaddy 1-7; Killererin 1-18 Monivea Abbey 2-9 AET; An Cheathru Rua 4-12 Tuam Stars 0-5; Milltown 0-11 Killannin 1-5; Caltra 2-12 Barna 2-8

Qualifiers: NUIG 2-10 Annaghdown 0-10; Dunmore MacHales 0-12 Monivea Abbey 0-10; Killannin 3-6 Barna 3-4; Tuam Stars 3-8 Moycullen 0-8; Carna Cashel 0-15 Claregalway 1-11; (Glenamaddy a bye)

2nd Round: Corofin 1-14 Killannin 0-7; Tuam Stars 1-14 NUIG 0-13; Milltown 1-12 St Brendans 1-9; Caltra 1-12 Carna Cashel 1-7; An Cheathru Rua 1-14 Dunmore MacHales 0-13; Killererin 0-17 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-13; Glenamaddy 1-15 Kilkerrin Clonberne 2-11; Mountbellew Moylough 2-11 Oranmore Maree 1-10

Quarter Finals: Killererin 1-13 Glenamaddy 0-11; Caltra 0-12 Corofin 1-6; Mountbellew Moylough 0-12; Tuam Stars 1-12 An Cheathru Rua 2-8

Semi Finals: Killererin 0-12 Tuam Stars 0-5; Caltra 0-9 Mountbellew Moylough 0-9, Caltra 1-12 Mountbellew Moylough 0-8 replay

Final: Caltra 3-11 Killererin 0-5

2004

1st Round: Mountbellew Moylough 0-13 Carna Cashel 1-10 AET, Mountbellew Moylough 0-14 Carna Cashel 1-11 AET replay, Mountbellew Moylough 2-13 Carna Cashel 2-7 second replay; St Brendans 0-14 Killannin 2-7; Glenamaddy 1-13 An Cheathru Rua 0-15 AET; Tuam Stars 1-8 Annaghdown 0-10; Moycullen 1-7 Clonbur 1-5; Corofin 2-15 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-9; Killererin 0-12 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10; Cortoon Shamrocks 1-16 Claregalway 2-11 AET; Caltra 4-16 Barna 0-4; Milltown w/o Oranmore Maree

Qualifiers: An Cheathru Rua 1-9 Clonbur 0-11; Salthill Knocknacarra 1-18 NUIG 0-18 AET; Annaghdown 1-12 Killannin 0-6; Carna Cashel 1-20 Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-12; (Barna and Claregalway received a bye)

2nd Round: Caltra 1-13 Glenamaddy 1-11; Milltown 1-8 Annaghdown 0-9; Killererin 1-10 Corofin 1-5; An Cheathru Rua 3-10 Moycullen 2-12; Claregalway 2-10 St Brendans 2-8; Mountbellew Moylough 2-11 Tuam Stars 1-4; Salthill Knocknacarra 1-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-6; Barna 2-12 Carna Cashel 1-10 (re-fixture ordered), Carna Cashel 2-10 Barna 1-7 replay

Quarter Finals: Killererin 0-13 Milltown 2-7, Killererin 0-13 Milltown 0-12 replay; An Cheathru Rua 1-13 Claregalway 2-6; Salthill Knocknacarra 2-7 Caltra 1-9; Mountbellew Moylough 0-9 Carna Cashel 1-6, Mountbellew Moylough 1-15 Carna Cashel 0-11 replay

Semi Finals: Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-5; Killererin 0-7 Mountbellew Moylough 0-4

Final: Killererin 1-10 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10

2005

1st Round: Killannin 0-11 Moycullen 1-6; Barna 3-10 Tuam Stars 1-9; Micheal Breathnach 1-14 Milltown 0-13; Cortoon Shamrocks 2-9 Annaghdown 0-12; Salthill Knocknacarra 2-10 Corofin 0-12; St Brendans 2-13 Carna Cashel 1-8; Caltra 1-12 An Cheathru Rua 0-7; Mountbellew Moylough 1-5 Glenamaddy 0-7; Killererin 1-15 Dunmore MacHales 0-7; Claregalway 1-12 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-7

Qualifiers: Moycullen 1-13 Dunmore MacHales 1-7; Carna Cashel 2-17 Tuam Stars 2-12 AET; An Cheathru Rua 0-10 NUIG 0-8; Glenamaddy 0-13 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-10; Corofin 4-8 Milltown 1-6; (Annaghdown received a bye)

2nd Round: Killererin 3-15 Barna 1-11; Carna Cashel 4-6 Claregalway 0-8; Killannin 1-11 Corofin 1-6; Glenamaddy 1-8 Micheal Breathnach 0-9; An Cheathru Rua 0-12 Annaghdown 0-11; Caltra 0-14 Moycullen 0-6; Cortoon Shamrocks 1-10 Mountbellew Moylough 1-8; Salthill Knocknacarra 3-12 St Brendans 1-10

Quarter Finals: Carna Cashel 0-9 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-8; Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 An Cheathru Rua 0-9; Glenamaddy 0-10 Killannin 0-7; Caltra 2-12 Killererin 0-14

Semi Finals: Salthill Knocknacarra 0-12 Caltra 0-11; Carna Cashel 1-8 Glenamaddy 1-7

Final: Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Carna Cashel 2-2

2006

1st Round: Cortoon Shamrocks 0-16 Glenamaddy 0-10; Killererin 0-14 Milltown 0-10; Killannin 0-10 Mountbellew-Moylough 0-9; Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-13 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-9; Caherlistrane 0-13 Claregalway 1-7; Caltra 1-15 Moycullen 0-13; Annaghdown 0-18 Barna 1-5; Corofin 3-14 An Cheathru Rua 0-4; Tuam Stars 2-12 Micheal Breathnach 1-10; St. Brendan’s 1-9 Clonbur 0-8

Qualifiers: Mountbellew/Moylough 1-11 Michael Breathnach 1-10; Milltown 1-14 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-5; Glenamaddy 0-12 NUIG 1-7; Claregalway 1-9 Clonbur 0-9; Moycullen 1-14 Barna 0-13; (An Cheathru Rua received a bye)

2nd Round: An Cheathru Rua 0-16 Killannin 1-7; Milltown 1-9 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-7; Corofin 0-12 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-9; Tuam Stars 0-12 St Brendans 0-12 AET, Tuam Stars 2-9 St Brendan’s 1-11 replay; Mountbellew Moylough 1-13 Moycullen 0-8; Caltra 0-12 Annaghdown 0-11 AET; Killererin 0-11 Glenamaddy 0-9; Caherlistrane 2-8 Claregalway 1-11 AET, Caherlistrane 1-5 Claregalway 0-6 replay

Quarter Finals: Caherlistrane 1-15 An Cheathru Rua 1-8; Corofin 0-17 Tuam Stars 0-3; Killererin 0-12 Mountbellew Moylough 0-12, Killererin 0-9 Mountbellew Moylough 0-7 replay; Caltra 3-6 Milltown 0-13

Semi Finals: Caltra 0-13 Killererin 0-13, Caltra 1-12 Killererin 0-11 replay; Corofin 1-13 Caherlistrane 0-9

Final: Corofin 1-10 Caltra 0-9

2007

1st Round: Cortoon Shamrocks 0-11 Micheal Breathnach 1-7; Corofin 1-10 An Cheathru Rua 0-8; Kilkerrin-Clonberne 2-12 St. Brendan’s 1-15, Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-13 St Brendan’s 1-9 replay; Caltra 1-8 Menlough 0-8; Claregalway 1-12 Tuam Stars 0-15, Claregalway 2-8 Tuam Stars 0-9 replay; Salthill Knocknacarra 2-14 Barna 0-11; Mountbellew-Moylough 1-10 Killannin 0-4; Glenamaddy 2-8 Dunmore McHales 0-6; Annaghdown 0-8 Killererin 0-7; Milltown 0-12 Caherlistrane 0-11.

Qualifiers: Micheal Breathnach 0-10 Killannin 0-8; Menlough 2-7 Caherlistrane 0-11; An Cheathru Rua 1-9 Bearna 0-10; Dunmore MacHales 0-13 Tuam Stars 0-12; NUIG 0-14 St. Brendan’s 1-8; (Killererin received a bye)

2nd Round: Salthill-Knocknacarra 1-18 Kilkerrin-Clonberne 0-10; Mountbellew-Moylough 0-7 Menlough 0-6; Micheal Breathnach 3-14 Glenamaddy 2-9; Caltra 0-10 An Cheathru Rua 0-8; Annaghdown 0-16 Claregalway 1-11; NUIG 1-9 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-8; Killererin 0-17 Dunmore MacHales 0-7; Milltown 0-10 Corofin 0-6.

Quarter Finals: Killererin 1-10 Salthill Knocknacarra 2-7, Killererin 1-7 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-6 replay; Caltra 2-13 Mountbellew-Moylough 0-11; NUIG 2-19 Micheal Breathnach 2-7; Milltown 2-10 Annaghdown 1-8

Semi Finals: Milltown 1-12 Caltra 2-7; Killererin 0-15 NUIG 1-12, Killererin 0-12 NUIG 1-7 replay

Final: Killererin 1-9 Milltown 0-10

2008

1st Round: Salthill Knocknacarra 1-14 Killannin 1-8; An Cheathru Rua 2-13 Micheal Breathnach 3-9; Caherlistrane 0-13 Caltra 1-9; St Brendans 0-17 Claregalway 0-17 AET (no replay as loser received a bye); Cortoon Shamrocks 1-12 Annaghdown 1-10; Monivea Abbey 0-11 Tuam Stars 0-9; Killererin 0-16 Moycullen 1-13 AET, Killererin 1-12 Moycullen 0-13 replay; Milltown 1-10 Barna 1-6; Corofin 2-18 Menlough 1-4; Mountbellew Moylough 1-8 Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-7

Qualifiers: Micheal Breathnach 0-8 Annaghdown 0-7; Kilkerrin Clonberne 1-12 Barna 0-10; NUIG 2-8 Menlough 0-5; Tuam Stars 0-11 Killannin 0-5; Moycullen 1-9 Caltra 0-8

2nd Round: Milltown 0-11 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-7; NUIG 2-16 Micheal Breathnach 2-11 An Cheathru Rua 1-13 Claregalway 2-10 AET, An Cheathru Rua 2-12 Claregalway 2-12 AET replay, An Cheathru Rua 0-14 Claregalway 0-4 second replay; Salthill Knocknacarra 0-15 Monivea Abbey 0-11; Cortoon Shamrocks 3-9 Killererin 0-7; Corofin 2-12 Tuam Stars 0-8; Moycullen 2-10 Mountbellew Moylough 1-9; Caherlistrane 1-14 St Brendans 0-8

Quarter Finals: NUIG 0-16 Milltown 0-11; Caherlistrane 2-6 An Cheathru Rua 0-8; Cortoon Shamrocks 0-8 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-7; Corofin 1-13 Moycullen 0-6

Semi Finals: Cortoon Shamrocks 0-12 NUIG 1-8; Corofin 0-14 Caherlistrane 1-11, Corofin 1-11 Caherlistrane 1-10 replay

Final: Corofin 0-8 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-5

2009

1st Round: An Cheathru Rua 2-12 St Brendans 2-7; Caltra 0-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 1-6; Micheal Breathnach 1-13 Corofin 0-10; Caherlistrane 1-10 St Michaels 1-8; Milltown 1-14 Claregalway 2-7; Glenamaddy 0-11 Killannin 0-10; Moycullen 2-10 Barna 1-8; Mountbellew Moylough 1-13 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-11; Salthill Knocknacarra 1-12 Killererin 2-8; Tuam Stars 3-14 Annaghdown 0-16 AET

Qualifiers: Claregalway 1-12 NUIG 1-11; St Brendans 2-11 Kilkerrin Clonberne 0-16; Killererin 1-11 St Michaels 0-12; Barna 0-12 Killannin 1-8; Annaghdown 1-10 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-9; (Corofin received a bye)

2nd Round: Annaghdown 0-12 Barna 1-6; Caltra 2-10 Claregalway 0-10; Tuam Stars 1-13 Micheal Breathnach 0-14; Mountbellew Moylough 0-13 Caherlistrane 0-11; Killererin 0-14 Moycullen 1-10; St Brendans 1-10 Glenamaddy 0-12; Corofin 0-14 An Cheathru Rua 2-5; Salthill Knocknacarra 0-11 Milltown 0-9

Quarter Finals: Salthill Knocknacarra 0-14 St Brendans 2-5; Caltra 1-11 Tuam Stars 0-13; Mountbellew Moylough 1-12 Annaghdown 010; Corofin 0-11 Killererin 0-8

Semi Finals: Mountbellew Moylough 3-11 Caltra 1-8; Corofin 2-10 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10

Final: Corofin 0-9 Mountbellew Moylough 0-9, Corofin 0-11 Mountbellew Moylough 1-5 replay

Senior Football League Finals:

2000 – Corofin 2-10 Killererin 0-10

2001 – Corofin 1-11 Annaghdown 0-11

2002 – Killererin w/o Annaghdown

2003 – Caltra 2-9 Salthill Knocknacarra 2-9, Caltra 0-13 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-10 replay

2004 – Caltra 0-11 Annaghdown 1-6

2005 – Corofin 0-12 Caltra 0-12, Corofin 3-7 Caltra 1-7 replay

2006 – Corofin w/o Caltra

2007 – Corofin 2-14 Salthill Knocknacarra 0-4

2008 – Corofin 2-12 Caherlistrane 3-7 AET

2009 – Cortoon Shamrocks 1-16 Tuam Stars 3-6 AET

SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS:

2000

Quarter Finals: Sarsfields 0-10 Portumna 3-8; Carnmore 3-12 Castlegar 1-13; Athenry 2-14 Abbey Duniry 3-10; Killimordaly 0-10 Abbeyknockmoy 1-6

Semi Finals: Athenry 0-18 Carnmore 1-7; Sarsfields 1-12 Killimordaly 2-9, Sarsfields 4-12 Killimordaly 0-9 replay

Final: Athenry 2-14 Sarsfields 3-7

2001

Quarter Finals: Athenry 3-13 Carnmore 0-12; Portumna 0-13 Turloughmore 1-7; Clarinbridge 3-10 Loughrea 2-4; Gort 1-15 Sarsfields 0-17

Semi Finals: Clarinbridge 1-19 Gort 0-14; Athenry 2-14 Portumna 0-15

Final: Clarinbridge 0-18 Athenry 2-11

2002

Quarter Finals: Sarsfields 4-12 Turloughmore 0-12; Portumna 1-13 Clarinbridge 0-15; Carnmore 1-17 Craughwell 0-9; Athenry 1-19 Loughrea 1-10

Semi Finals: Athenry 0-15 Carnmore 0-8; Sarsfields 3-13 Portumna 3-12

Final: Athenry 1-16 Sarsfields 3-7

2003

Quarter Finals: Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-10 Sarsfields 0-10; Loughrea 3-8 Castlegar 1-11; Clarinbridge 1-14 Turloughmore 2-9; Portumna 2-9 Athenry 0-14

Semi Finals: Loughrea 1-16 Kilnadeema Leitrim 1-8; Portumna 1-17 Clarinbridge 0-10

Final: Portumna 2-13 Loughrea 2-9

2004

Quarter Finals: Gort 3-11 Ballinderreen 0-13; Turloughmore 2-14 Sarsfields 1-9; Athenry 0-15 Loughrea 2-8; Portumna 3-18 Castlegar 3-9

Semi Finals: Athenry 0-18 Gort 2-8; Portumna 2-14 Turloughmore 2-8

Final: Athenry 0-15 Portumna 0-13

2005

Quarter Finals: Gort 0-17 Mullagh 1-9; Athenry 2-14 Sarsfields 0-13; Loughrea 2-14 Clarinbridge 2-14, Loughrea 3-16 Clarinbridge 2-10 replay; Portumna 2-19 Carnmore 0-9

Semi Finals: Portumna 0-18 Gort 1-12; Loughrea 1-6 Athenry 1-5

Final: Portumna 3-21 Loughrea 3-14

2006

Quarter Finals: Mullagh 4-12 Athenry 1-16; Portumna 3-13 Clarinbridge 1-12; Craughwell 2-23 Castlegar 1-18; Loughrea 3-9 Gort 0-8

Semi Finals: Portumna 2-15 Craughwell 1-12

Final: Loughrea 1-13 Portumna 0-15

2007

Quarter Finals: Castlegar 1-17 Gort 2-12; Portumna 1-18 Clarinbridge 1-13; Athenry 0-11 Loughrea 0-8; Kinvara 0-14 Mullagh 0-12

Semi Finals: Kinvara 3-14 Castlegar 2-11; Portumna 2-16 Athenry 0-14

Final: Portumna 6-12 Kinvara 0-11

2008

Quarter Finals: Liam Mellows 0-11 Beagh 0-10; Gort 2-19 Kinvara 2-12; Loughrea 2-15 Craughwell 1-15; Portumna 2-11 Clarinbridge 0-15

Semi Finals: Portumna 3-10 Liam Mellows 0-13; Gort 2-11 Loughrea 0-11

Final: Portumna 1-18 Gort 2-7

2009

Quarter Finals: Portumna 3-18 Castlegar 1-11; Mullagh 3-17 Clarinbridge 1-12; Loughrea 0-13 Beagh 0-13, Loughrea 2-12 Beagh 1-14 AET replay; Gort 4-15 Liam Mellows 4-11

Semi Finals: Portumna 4-14 Gort 6-5; Loughrea 0-16 Mullagh 0-15

Final: Portumna 5-19 Loughrea 1-12