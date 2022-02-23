Galway GAA Club Season begins this weekend

The Galway GAA Club Season will get underway this weekend with games in the Division 4A League and the Cahill Cup.

In Division 4A, Athenry face St Gabriels, Carna/Cashel are at home to St Patrick’s, Mountbellew/Moylough face Salthill/Knocknacarra, Killererin take on Fr Griffins/Eire Og and Caltra host Moycullen with all games at 11.30.

In The Cahill Cup, Na Piarsaigh takes on Padraig Pearses at 4.30 on Saturday while on Sunday at 11.30 Glinsk are at home to Loughrea.

Division 4A Football League

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V St Gabriel’s 11:30,

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Carna, (Round 1), Carna Cashel GAA V St. Patrick’s 11:30,

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 1), Mountbellew/Moylough V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:30,

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 1), Killererin V Fr Griffins/Eire Og 11:30,

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Caltra, (Round 1), Caltra V Moycullen 11:30,

Cahill Cup

Sat, 26 Feb, Venue: Ros Muc, (Round 1), Na Piarsaigh V Padraig Pearses 16:30,

Sun, 27 Feb, Venue: Glinsk G.A.A.Pitch, (Round 1), Glinsk V Loughrea 11:30,