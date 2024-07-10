Galway GAA Club Fixtures

Wed 10 July

Under 15 B1 Cup Hurling Final, Venue: Duggan Park , Kinvara V Killimordaly 20:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: Austin O Connell

U19 A North Football Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Round 1), Corofin V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

U19 B North Football Championship , Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 1), Eastern Harps V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

U19 B West Football Championship, Venue: Barna, (Round 1), Barna V An Spidéal 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

U19 C North Football Championship , Venue: Clonberne, (Round 1), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Cortoon Shamrocks 19:30, Ref: Tony Keating

Under 15 C1 Cup Hurling Final, Venue: Duggan Park, Craughwell V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Peter Campbell

Thu 11 July

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (3), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 15 A1 Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final ), Carnmore V Micheal Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Shane Hynes

U 12 Group 6, Venue: Cregg, (Round 3), Annaghdown V Clarinbridge 19:30, Ref: Stephen Doyle

Under 16 – Group 3, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Caltra V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

Under 16 – Group 4, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Tom Browne

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 2), Loughrea V Castlegar 19:00, Ref: Brian Keon

Junior B Football Championship – North , Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Milltown 20:00, Ref: Padraic Kelly

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Gort 19:30, Ref: Derek Kelly

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Mullagh 19:30, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 2), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Carnmore 19:30, Ref: David Cunningham

U19 C West Football Championship , Venue: Oughterard, (Round 1), Oughterard V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 20:00, Ref: Noel Cummins

Fri 12 July

Under 15 C Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (U15C Cup Final), Abbeyknockmoy V Rahoon Newcastle – Bearna Na Forbacha 19:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Under 13 – Division 2A Championship, Venue: Westside, (Semi Final), St Michael’s V An Spideal 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

Under 13 – Division 1B Cup, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Quarter Final), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Frank Kinneen

Under 13 – Division 1B Cup, Venue: Mountbellew, (Quarter Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Caherlistrane 19:30, Ref: John Cahill

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: Christopher Browne

Junior B Football Championship – West, Venue: Pirc Ros a’Mhl, (Round 7), Carna-Caiseal V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Carnmore 19:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Craughwell 19:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Tommy Larkins 19:30, Ref: Kevin Quirke

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 2), Kinvara V St Mary’s Athenry 19:30, Ref: Kevin Egan

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:30, Ref: Pascal Sheehan

Junior D Football Championship , Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), Renvyle V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway

Junior D Football League/Shield, Venue: Kilconly, (Semi Final ), Kilconly V Caltra 19:45, Ref: Pat Hansberry

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 2), Kilbeacanty V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: Peter Cummins

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Turloughmore 19:30, Ref: James Sheil

Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Killimor, (Round 2), Killimor V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: Michael Conway

Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideal V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: Murt Cualin

Junior E Hurling Championship Group1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Micheal Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Paul Fahy

U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Micheal Breathnach 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Mervue, (Round 2), St. James V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Knockdoemore, (Round 2), Claregalway V St Michael’s 20:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

Under 13 – Division 5B Cup, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Quarter Final), Claregalway V Oranmore-Maree 19:00, Ref: Dara Murphy

Sat 13 July

u12 Group 7, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (3), Oranmore-Maree V Kinvara 13:15, Ref: Tomas Lally

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Ardrahan 17:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V St Thomas 18:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheal Breathnach V Tommy Larkins 18:00, Ref: David Earls

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 2), Bearna-Na Forbacha V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s Athenry V Meelick-Eyrecourt 18:00, Ref: Sean Byrne

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spidéal V Cappataggle 18:00, Ref: John Keane

Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Ballinasloe V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:00, Ref: Kerril Wade

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Portumna 18:00, Ref: John Cahill

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 18:00, Ref: Pat Burke

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Killimordaly, (Round 2), Killimordaly V Turloughmore 18:00, Ref: Peter Murphy

Junior C Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 2), Rahoon-Newcastle V Beagh 18:00, Ref: Ronan Stankard

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Sylane, (Round 2), Sylane V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 2), Kiltormer V Abbeyknockmoy 18:00, Ref: David Cunningham

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Annaghdown 18:00, Ref: John Mc Donagh

Junior E Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Maigh Cuilinn V Ballygar 18:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Round 2), Tuam V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00, Ref: David Staunton

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Craughwell 18:00, Ref: Sean Trowell

Sun 14 July

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (3), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell 10:00, Ref: David Staunton

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (3), Michael Cusacks V Turloughmore 10:00, Ref: John Mullane

U12 Group 10, Venue: Na Forbacha, (3), Cois Fharraige V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: Alan Kelly

U12 Group 2, Venue: Portumna, (3), Portumna V Sarsfields 10:00, Ref: David Cunningham

U12 Group 2, Venue: Killimordaly, (3), Killimordaly V Loughrea 10:00, Ref: Tomas Lally

U12 Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (3), Kilconieron V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: James Sheil

U12 Group 2, Venue: St Thomas, (3), St Thomas V Kinvara 10:00, Ref: Kevin Egan

U12 Group 3, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Cappataggle 10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U12 Group 3, Venue: Ballygar GAA Pitch, (Round 3), Ballygar V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 10:00, Ref: Gerard Dwyer

U12 Group 3, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Carnmore 10:00, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh

U12 Group 4, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 3), Ardrahan V Ballinderreen 10:00, Ref: Noel Quinn

U12 Group 4, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 3), Gort V Padraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: Robert Murray

U12 Group 4, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 3), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Tommy Larkins 10:00, Ref: Peter Campbell

U12 Group 4, Venue: Killimor, (Round 3), Killimor V Ballinasloe 10:00, Ref: Seamus Moran

U12 Group 5, Venue: Pirc Maigh Cuilinn, (3), Maigh Cuilinn V Salthill-Knocknacarra 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

U12 Group 5, Venue: Ballyloughane, (3), Liam Mellows V Cois Fharraige 10:00, Ref: Ronan McNulty

u12 Group 7, Venue: Athenry, (3), St Mary’s Athenry V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 10:00, Ref: TBC

U12 Group 8, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 3), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Carnmore 10:00, Ref: Padraig Mc Hugh

U12 Group 8, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 3), Abbeyknockmoy V Padraig Pearses 10:00, Ref: Gerry Hurley

U12 Group 9, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (3), Gort V Castlegar 11:00, Ref: Robert Murray

U12 Group 9, Venue: Kinvara, (3), Kinvara V Clarinbridge 11:00, Ref: Paschal Sheehan

U 12 Group 6, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 3), Michael Cusacks V Turloughmore 10:00, Ref: John Mullane

U 12 Group 6, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 3), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell 10:00, Ref: David Staunton

Mon 15 July

Junior B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Maigh Cuilinn 19:45, Ref: Shane Curley

Junior D Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 2), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: Shane Larkin

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Ballinderreen 19:00, Ref: James Lundon

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ballyloughane, (Round 2), Liam Mellows V Ballinasloe 19:30, Ref: Conor Quinlan

Junior F Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Gort V Castlegar 19:30, Ref: Ger O Connor

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Oranmore, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: The Priarie, (Round 2), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Moycullen V Tuam Stars 20:00, Ref: TBC

U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Headford, (Round 2), Headford V Monivea-Abbey 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 2), Mountbellew/Moylough V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 B North Football Championship , Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V St Mary’s Athenry 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 B West Football Championship , Venue: Oughterard, (Round 2), Oughterard V An Cheathru Rua 19:30, Ref: Noel Cummins

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 2), Northern Gaels V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Ballygar, (Round 2), St Brendan’s V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group A, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 2), Kilconly V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Brownesgrove, (Round 2), Cortoon Shamrocks V Killererin 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 C North Football Championship – Group B, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 2), Eastern Harps V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:30, Ref: TBC

U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 2), An Spideal V Killannin 19:30, Ref: Tom Nally

U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 2), Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Naomh Padraig, An Fhairche 19:30, Ref: Colm Conway

U17 C West Football Championship, Venue: Clifden, (Round 2), Clifden V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan

Tue 16 July

FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 7), Killererin V St Mary’s Athenry 19:00, Ref: Tony Keating

FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: David Cunningham

FBD U15 Division 5 Football 2024, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 7), Fr. Griffin’s Eire Óg V Tuam Stars 19:00, Ref: Frank Kinneen

FBD U15 Division 1 Football 2024, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Paddy Griofa

FBD U15 Division 1 Football 2024, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 7), Caherlistrane V Micheal Breathnach 18:45, Ref: Gerry Daly

FBD U15 Division 1 Football 2024, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Monivea-Abbey 19:00, Ref: Richard Mc Nicholas

FBD U15 Division 2 North Football 2024, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 19:00, Ref: John Donovan

FBD U15 Division 2 North Football 2024, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:00, Ref: Brendan Morris

FBD U15 Division 2 North Football 2024, Venue: Pirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly

FBD U15 Division 2 West Football 2024, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 7), Killannin V Oughterard 19:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan

FBD U15 Division 2 West Football 2024, Venue: The Priarie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V St. James 19:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi

FBD U15 Division 2 West Football 2024, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 19:00, Ref: Daire Crowe

FBD U15 Division 3 North Football 2024, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 7), Caltra V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 19:00, Ref: John Cahill

FBD U15 Division 3 North Football 2024, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 7), Northern Gaels V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 19:00, Ref: Sean Lyons

FBD U15 Division 3 North Football 2024, Venue: Ballinasloe, (Round 7), Ballinasloe V Headford 19:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

FBD U15 Division 3 North Football 2024, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Milltown 20:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte

FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spideal V Moycullen 19:00, Ref: Christopher Ryan

FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: Westside, (Round 7), St Michael’s V Salthill-Knocknacarra 19:00, Ref: Ger Cahill

FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: Clifden, (Round 7), Clifden V Claregalway 19:00, Ref: John O Niadh

FBD U15 Division 3 West Football 2024, Venue: Oranmore, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Carna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 20:00, Ref: Paddy Griofa

FBD U15 Division 4 North Football 2024, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Corofin 18:45, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty

FBD U15 Division 4 North Football 2024, Venue: Cortoon Shamrocks, (Round 7), Cortoon Shamrocks V Annaghdown 19:00, Ref: John Feerick

FBD U15 Division 4 North Football 2024, Venue: Monivea, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V Loughrea 19:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry

FBD U15 Division 4 West Football 2024, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Killannin 19:00, Ref: TBC

Wed 17 July

Under 12 Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (3), Castlegar V St Mary’s Athenry 18:30, Ref: Karol Collins

U12 Group 3, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Round 3), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: TBC

U 12 Group 6, Venue: Athenry, (Round 3), Castlegar V St Mary’s Athenry 19:30, Ref: Karol Collins

U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Sarsfields V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 2), Oranmore-Maree V Craughwell GAA Club 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Turloughmore, (Round 2), Turloughmore V Loughrea 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Round 2), Clarinbridge V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Carnmore GAA Club , (Round 2), Carnmore V Kinvara 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 2), Castlegar V Ballinderreen 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Mullagh, (Round 2), Mullagh/Kiltormer V Kilnadeema-Leitrim 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20A1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Athenry, (Round 2), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Michael Cusacks, (Round 2), Michael Cusacks V St Thomas 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Ardrahan, (Round 2), Ardrahan V Fr Joe Walsh’s 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 2), Tommy Larkins V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 2), Kilconieron V Sylane 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Padraig Pearses GAA Ground, (Round 2), Padraig Pearses V Liam Mellows 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Portumna, (Round 2), Portumna V Cois Cuain 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Pairc Maigh Cuilinn, (Round 2), Maigh Cuilinn V Cappataggle 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 2, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Round 2), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Gort 19:30, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Pirc an Chnoic, (Round 2), Micheal Breathnach V Abbeyknockmoy 00:00, Ref: TBC

U20B1 Hurling Championship Group 3, Venue: Cregg, (Round 2), Annaghdown V Ballygar 19:30, Ref: TBC