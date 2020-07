Galway GAA Club Championship Match Day Ticketing Policy

GALWAY CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP TICKETING POLICY

The following outlines the ticketing policy that Galway GAA will be applying to the Senior & Intermediate Hurling and Football Championship for the duration of phase 3 of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and ensure adherence to the government restrictions that outdoor event is limited to 200 people.

CLUBS ALLOCATION :

40 COMPLIMENTARY FOR CLUB PANEL OF PLAYERS & TEAM MANAGEMENTS

30 AVAILABLE ONLINE FOR PURCHASE

PROCESS

CLUB SECRETARY RECEIVES TWO EMAILS

EMAIL 1: LINK TO DOWNLOAD/PRINT TO 40 COMPLIMENTARY PRINT AT HOME TICKETS FOR DISTRIBUTION TO PLAYERS/TEAM MANAGEMENT

EMAIL 2: PROVIDING LINK TO BUY THE CLUBS ALLOCATED 30 TICKETS COMPLETE PURCHASE OF TICKETS IN ONE TRANSACTION

EMAIL 3: LINK TO DOWNLOAD/PRINT 30 PURCHASED TICKETS

TIMELINE

ON MONDAY CLUB SECRETARY RECEIVES EMAIL 1 & 2 AS OUTLINED ABOVE AND EMAIL 3 ONCE PURCHASE COMPLETED

WEDNESDAY 12 NOON ACCESS TO TICKETS CLOSED OFF, ANY REMAINING TICKETS RETURNED TO COUNTY BOARD FOR REALLOCATION

SEASON TICKET CLUB+

GALWAY GAA’S TICKETING POLICY FOR ATTENDANCES OF 500 PEOPLE PRIORITISES SEASON TICKET CLUB+ HOLDERS TO ENSURE THEY CAN ATTEND AT LEAST ONE GAME PER WEEKEND.

UNFORTUNATELY, DUE TO THE GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS WE ARE NOT IN A POSITION TO ACCOMMODATE OUR SEASON TICKET CLUB+ HOLDERS WHILE CROWDS ARE LIMITED TO 200.

AS THE CURRENT PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS CONTINUES TO EVOLVE AND AS THE GOVERNMENT IMPLEMENTS PHASE 4 OF THE EASING OF COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS WE WILL BE IN A POSITION TO WELCOME SEASON TICKET CLUB+ TICKET HOLDERS TO OUR GAME. WE APPRECIATE YOUR PATIENCE AND UNDERSTANDING DURING THIS PERIOD.

GENERAL SALE

THERE ARE NO TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR GENERAL SALE

ADMISSION IS BY TICKET ONLY

NOTES

ALL PATRONS (ADULT & CHILDREN) MUST PRESENT A TICKET AT THE POINT OF ENTRY

ALL PATRONS ARE ASKED TO FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTION OF STEWARDS

ALL PATRONS ARE ASKED TO OBSERVED GOVERNMENT & GAA GUIDELINES WITH REGARDS TO SOCIAL DISTANCING

ALL PATRONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO LIMIT THEIR MOVEMENT AROUND THE GROUNDS ALL PATRONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING THEIR OWN HAND SANITIZER

ALL PATRONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO ARRIVE AT LEAST 20 MINUTES BEFORE THROW IN ALL PATRONS ARE ASKED NOT TO ENTER THE FIELD OF PLAY AY ANY TIME

IF YOU ARE FEELING UNWELL PLEASE STAY AT HOME

ALL PATRONS ARE ENCOURAGED TO DOWNLOAD THE COVID TRACKER APP

HEALTH & SAFETY CONDITIONS

You acknowledge that, even with rigorous capacity and control measures in place at GAA matches, there remains an unquantifiable risk of transmission of viral illness including COVID-19 at a GAA match at this time and you have considered that risk and your own personal circumstances, including any health condition or vulnerability that you may have or that of persons whom you will be in close contact with following your attendance at a GAA match. You acknowledge that, for a small number of people, COVID-19 has very serious health consequences. By attending a GAA match you (and any persons who attend the match with you) acknowledge and accept these obvious risks.