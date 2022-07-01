Galway GAA Chief remains tight lipped until Galway v Armagh disciplinary process concludes

Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew says “70 seconds out of 110 minutes of sheer drama shouldn’t define of the greatest games in years” as he spoke this morning on Galway Talks amid reports of the proposed CCCC sanctions arising out of last Sunday’s All Ireland football quarter final between Galway and Armagh. The GAA’s disciplinary body met last night again to review a mass brawl that occurred at the end of normal time and Galway Bay FM Sport understands that two Galway players, team Captain Sean Kelly and a squad member, have had a one match suspension proposed. A number of Armagh players are set for a similar suspension, while Tiernan Kelly, the player at the centre of the eye gouging allegations, looks likely to be hit with a lengthy ban.

Galway are likely to seek a hearing into the controversial red card handed out to Sean Kelly before the start of extra time, as they look to overturn his proposed suspension in time for Saturday week’s All Ireland semi final meeting with Derry in Croke Park. Paul Bellew remained tight lipped on the details of the CCCC findings, and said he was happy to let the process be completed before making any comment…

Also this morning on Galway Talks, Galway GAA County Board Chairman Paul Bellew spoke about the huge demands being placed on Galway supporters in recent weeks, including both senior men’s teams qualify for All Ireland semi finals…