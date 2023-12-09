Galway Bay FM

9 December 2023

Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew looks ahead to Convention

Galway GAA Chairman Paul Bellew looks ahead to Convention

Galway GAA County Board Chairman Paul Bellew joined Ollie Turner in Galway Bay FM studios on Saturday for a wide-ranging interview on finances, streaming, ground upgrades, team spending and top table vacancies. Have a listen here…

 

