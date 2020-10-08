Galway GAA Chairman Aiming To Get Intermediate Hurling Final Played

The Galway GAA chairman remains hopeful that this year’s intermediate hurling final between Kilconieron and Moycullen will be played before the end of the month.

That county final didn’t take place last week due to Maigh Cuilin’s footballers contesting their senior decider and Croke Park’s announcement to suspend club games has ruled it out this Sunday.

Speaking on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan this week, Pat Kearney says they have approached headquarters to get the go ahead to complete their schedule.