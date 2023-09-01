Galway GAA Announce Changes To Hurling Fixtures This Weekend

Galway GAA has announced changes to games in the County Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championships this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of the late Frank Healy of Craughwell.

The game between Kilbeacanty and Rahoon/Newcastle that was due to be held in Craughwell will now take place in Kinvara at 4pm.

The County Senior Hurling Championship game featuring Craughwell and Castlegar due to take place on Sunday in Gort has been moved to Tuesday night in Duggan Park in Ballinasloe throwing in at 7.30 and the Intermediate game between Craughwell and Ballygar that was due to be played tomorrow in Tuam Stadium will now be played on Wednesday evening at the same venue throwing in at 6.15pm.

New Fixtures

02-09-2023 (Sat)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 3

Kilbeacanty V Rahoon-Newcastle

Kinvara 4pm



05-09-2023 (Tue)

Brooks Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 3

Castlegar V Craughwell GAA Club

Duggan Park 7.30pm



06-09-2023 (Wed)

WINAHOMEGALWAY Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 3

Craughwell GAA Club V Ballygar

Tuam Stadium 6.15pm

