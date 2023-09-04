Galway GAA accepting nominations for County Minor Hurling and Football Management positions

Galway GAA are now accepting club nominations and expressions of interest for the positions of Inter-County U-17 (Minor) managers in Hurling and Football.

The county board have stressed that a written expression of interest by the person nominated by their club must accompany any club nomination.

It also lies within the remit of CLG Coiste Contae na Gaillimhe to also identify potential candidates for these positions.

The completed and signed nomination Form to be returned no later than 3.00pm on Friday next to the football secretary Seamus O’Grady at Runaí Coiste Contae, Pairc an Phiarsaigh, Bóthar na Tra, Gaillimh or by email to [email protected]