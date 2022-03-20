Galway Footballers win promotion to Division One with comfortable win over Derry

A stunning first half performance was the cornerstone for Galway’s 11 point win over Derry in Owenbeg on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Matthew Tierney, Damien Comer and Dessie Conneely saw Galway lead 3-08 to 0-04 at half time with the fourth goal coming early in the second half from Tomo Culhane.

The win sees Galway promoted to Division One with one game to spare. That game against Roscommon next weekend.

Full time match report from Kevin Dwyer

After the game, Galway manager Padraig Joyce spoke to Jonathan Higgins

Derry: Odhran Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue, Brendan Rogers, Padraig McGrogan, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley (0-3, 2f), Ethan Doherty, Oisin McWilliams, Ciaran McFaul (0-3), Benny Heron, Niall Loughlin (0-3f), Paul Cassidy (0-1), Lachlan Murray (0-1).

Subs: Padraig Cassidy for Conor Doherty, 46; Niall Toner (0-1) for B Heron, 46; Conor McCluskey for L Murray, 59; Shea Downey for O McWilliams, 67; Ben McCarron for E Doherty, 73.

Galway: Conor Flaherty, Jack Glynn, Kieran Molloy, Liam Silke, Dylan McHugh, John Daly, Cillian McDaid (0-1), Paul Kelly, Paul Conroy (0-3), Matthew Tierney (1-3, 0-1f), Sean Kelly, Johnny Heaney (0-1), Robert Finnerty, Damien Comer (1-1), Dessie Conneely (1-2, 0-1f).

Subs: Owen Gallagher for R Finnerty, HT; Tomo Culhane (1-0) for D Comer (inj), 38; Johnny McGrath for J Glynn, 48; Niall Daly for P Kelly, 57; Tony Gill for D Conneely, 70; Sean Fitzgerald for S Kelly (blood sub), 70.

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)