Galway footballers to start league away to Mayo

The Galway footballers look set to start the 2023 Allianz National League with a clash against Kevin McStay’s Mayo under lights in MacHale Park in Castlebar at 7pm on Saturday, January 28th. It will be McStay’s first National League game in charge of his native county since taking over from James Horan in August and will be the first Galway v Mayo National League game since 2020. It will be the 53rd NFL meeting of the near neighbours, with Mayo leading 27-20 in the head-to-head standings (5 draws).

A provisional set of fixtures was circulated to inter-county managers this week for discussion, so slight changes are still possible before they are confirmed next week, but Galway have a tough schedule of four away games and just three at home. Padraig Joyce’s team also have to travel three times to Ulster opposition as they go to Tyrone, Donegal and Armagh with home matches against Roscommon, Monaghan and Kerry.

Provisional 2023 Allianz Football League Schedule for Galway:

Round 1 v Mayo in Castlebar (Jan 28th)

Round 2 v Roscommon at Home (Feb 5th)

Round 3 v Tyrone away (Feb 17/18)

Round 4 v Donegal away (Feb 25/26)

Round 5 v Monaghan at Home (March 4/5)

Round 6 v Armagh away (March 18/19)

Round 7 v Kerry at Home (March 26th)

All fixtures subject to change

Meanwhile, the Galway hurlers will start their Allianz League campaign away to Wexford under the new floodlights at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Saturday, Feb 4th. Galway will compete in Div 1A against Limerick, Cork, Clare and newly promoted Westmeath. Having played away to Limerick and Cork last season, Galway can expect home fixtures against both Munster counties for 2023, while a short trip to Ennis to take on neighbours Clare also looks on the cards.