3 November 2023

Galway footballers set to start NFL at home to Mayo

Galway and Mayo supporters won’t have to wait long in the new year for an old rivalry to be rekindled as both sides will meet in Pearse Stadium in the opening round of the Allianz Football League Division 1 at the end of January according to the provisional fixtures circulated to counties last week. Both sides met in the National League final last April, with Mayo winning by 0-14 to 0-11 in Croke Park. The sides had drawn in the opening round of the league last January in Castlebar. In what is a tough set of fixtures for Padraig Joyce’s side, Galway face four away games in Roscommon, Tyrone, Monaghan and Kerry and three home ties against Mayo, Derry and Dublin.

Provisional 2024 NFL Division 1 fixtures for Galway:

Jan 28th – HOME v Mayo

Feb 4th – AWAY v Roscommon

Feb 18th – AWAY to Tyrone

Feb 25th – HOME v Derry

March 3rd – AWAY v Monaghan

March 16/17th – HOME v Dublin

March 24th – AWAY v Kerry

 

